Trends Journal Releases 2020 Top Trends

KINGSTON, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerald Celente, publisher of the Trends Journal and the World's #1 Trend Forecaster, with an unparalleled track record of accurate and timely trend forecasting since 1980, has just released his 2020 Top Trends.

From the winner of the 2020 election to the effects of the global rebellions to the new trajectory of real estate, read "History Before it Happens" right here, right now!

To inform your audience of what to expect in 2020 and beyond and how to prepare for it, below is a summary of Celente's 2020 Top Trends.

ELECTION 2020: TRUMP BY DEFAULT: In May 2016 , Gerald Celente was the first to forecast Trump would win the presidency. Celente is now forecasting Trump will win again in 2020… but this time only by "default." 2020 NEW WORLD DISORDER: Uprisings and revolutions are sweeping the world. It's out of control. What's next? OFF WITH THEIR HEADS 2.0: Anger from austerity and income inequality directed at the 1 percent is growing as world economies slow down while the richest stay richest and the vast majorities get poorer. What will 2020 bring? INDEPENDENCE: FOLLOW NO LEADER: No leader is leading the uprisings around the world. It's "Power to the People," and there's never been anything like it. ELEGANCE 2020: How to rise above the chaos around us? Elegance! It's the new level of high style for low times. REAL ESTATE: PEAK NO MORE: From modest homes to the overbuilt high-end markets, real estate sales and prices will decline from bottom to top in 2020… and beyond. THE ROARING 2020s: Welcome to the "Roaring 2020s," where it's party time for the stressed-out masses who want to leave the past behind… time to create new sound and style. HOMELESS/HELPLESS: As civil unrest intensifies across the globe and economic conditions continue to worsen, the "Homeless" trend will rapidly accelerate in a country, state, city, town, and village near you. FU&K-U-SHIMA: WORST KEEPS COMING: Fukushima will cast a cloud on the 2020 Summer Olympic games in Japan . There's no real solution for the cleanup… and it isn't the only nuclear time bomb in the Pacific. HI-TECH HEROIN: Smartphones, online addiction, 5G… the facts are ignored, and the consequences could be deadly.

