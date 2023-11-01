Trepwise Strategy Consulting Firm Celebrates 10 Years of Impact

Trepwise Helps Mission-Driven Organizations Unlock Their Capacity to Make a Difference

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trepwise , a New Orleans-based strategy consulting firm, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall, demonstrating the ongoing demand for its services in the community as well as the measurable impact the team continues to create through their work. Named one of the Best Places to Work in New Orleans for seven consecutive years, Trepwise focuses on helping purpose-driven organizations unlock their potential by aligning their people, process and vision.

Over the last 10 years, Trepwise has served more than 500 organizations locally and nationally. Local highlights include The Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation, the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, STEM NOLA, the Greater New Orleans Foundation, YouthForce NOLA and Tulane University. In addition, the firm has completed more than 100 strategic plans in sectors such as youth empowerment, workforce development, arts and culture, tourism, and mental & physical health.

"This 10th anniversary milestone is a testament to the great team, the incredible clients and the valuable partners who have supported us along the way, and an indication of the continued relevance and need for social sector problem-solving that puts people at the center," said Trepwise founder and CEO Kevin Wilkins.

Wilkins studied at Harvard Business School, honed his brand management skills at Procter & Gamble and spent more than 20 years in the investment industry before moving to New Orleans and founding Trepwise. Wilkins has since been featured in New Orleans City Business and was named a Louisianian of the Year in 2020.

Trepwise supports the nonprofit and foundation ecosystems in New Orleans and other cities by empowering the leaders of purpose-driven organizations, with the dual goals of infusing a sense of humanity into their workplaces and bolstering their missions to build prosperous and equitable communities. "Trepwise has been instrumental in helping us bring our mission to life with their strategic and thoughtful guidance, and we've seen their impact on nonprofit and purpose-driven organizations throughout the region," said Michael Williamson, president and CEO of United Way of Southeast Louisiana.

Through their corporate social responsibility program, Trepwork for Good , the firm harnesses its financial, social and intellectual resources to promote greater economic and social inclusion across New Orleans. Trepwise has provided more than 1,600 hours of pro bono consulting and donated more than $100,000 to philanthropic causes since its inception.

A decade strong under Wilkins' leadership, Trepwise is now a team of 13 working with clients across the nation, building on its successes with local organizations. The lessons the team has learned from New Orleans changemakers and community leaders have been key to the firm solving similar challenges in other places, including work with youth development in Chicago; the cultural economy in Houston; foundations in Charlottesville, Atlanta and San Francisco; and faith-based groups in Washington, D.C., Boston and New York City.

Moving into its second decade of operation, Trepwise will continue to build out its work in Systems Coordination, structuring forums and facilitating connections between nonprofit and public sector actors to build alignment around how these systems could and should operate differently to put people at the center of service delivery. The firm is currently spearheading the development of a statewide action plan to address adverse childhood experiences with Whole Health Louisiana, an initiative led by the Louisiana Department of Health, which envisions a wrap-around system of health and wellbeing for Louisiana's children, families and communities.

Rooted and seasoned in New Orleans, the Trepwise team is eager to continue expanding their footprint, learning from and serving nonprofits and changemakers across the nation. They plan to commemorate their 10th anniversary with a free workshop and celebratory reception at their office in early 2024.

About Trepwise

Trepwise is a New Orleans-based strategy consulting firm dedicated to unlocking the potential of purpose-driven organizations. Founded in 2013, the firm uses innovative approaches to align people, process and vision in order to foster thriving and equitable communities nourished by good ideas. Through organizational planning, systems coordination and facilitated Solutions Lab experiences, they build human-centered strategies and roadmaps to drive transformation and lasting impact. Serving hundreds of clients across numerous industries, Trepwise lifts the experiences and insights of a diverse array of stakeholders into their work to help organizational leaders, team members and changemakers dream of a brighter future.

