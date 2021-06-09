Tres Picosos Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

DENVER, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Picosos, LLC, a manufacturer of authentic Mexican homestyle burritos to the convenience store and foodservice channels, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise and Women Owned Small Business by WBEC West, a regional certifying partner of the WBENC.

"It's our 10th anniversary, and with this official designation, it's time to fiesta," said Jane Hartgrove, la presidenta of Tres Picosos.

WBENC is the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned by women in the U.S. The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC West is a meticulous process designed to confirm the business is at least 51% controlled by women.

"It's been a muy divertido (very fun) decade of mucho trabajo (hard work)," said Hartgrove. "We're proud to bring the flavors of la cocina de su abuelita (your grandmother's kitchen) and create a business that inspires women from every generation."

While the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce reports that fewer than one percent of Colorado women-owned businesses generate over $1 million in sales, Tres Picosos is among the few that sit prominently on the other side as a strong, woman-owned multimillion-dollar business.

By hiring women-owned businesses, entities demonstrate commitment to their supplier diversity programs. "Businesses have the opportunity to wisely choose a woman-owned business. We work harder for the money," chuckles Hartgrove.

About Tres Picosos

Founded in Denver, CO, Tres Picosos — translated as three hotties, or spicy peppers — has produced authentic Mexican burritos for the convenience and foodservice channels since 2005. Tres Picosos burritos have more filling and less tortilla than other convenience offerings. Uncompromising on quality ingredients and committed to bringing an affordable, gourmet-level burrito to convenience retailers throughout the U.S., Tres Picosos offers foil or paper-wrapped hot burritos every day to consumers on the go. Tres Picosos is a woman-owned business and its burritos are available nationwide through Dot Foods, Inc. To learn more visit www.trespicosos.com

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. Visit www.wbenc.org.

