Trescon's World Blockchain Summit Debuts in Europe

The 4th edition of World Blockchain Summit is set to touch down in the financial capital of Germany. The summit's venue aims to catapult the budding blockchain and cryptocurrency market of Germany, which has been thriving and, recently, flourishing within the European market. The summit is hosted by Trescon, and is taking place on 25 - 26 June 2018 at The Marriot Frankfurt. The summit is being officially endorsed by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (giz), the Blockchain Bundesverband and the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center .

International blockchain influencer and FinTech startup veteran Nick Ayton, who has close to 35 years of experience in the technology industry, said that "World Blockchain Summit series are important Crypto and Blockchain events on the International calendar and I am pleased to be involved. They focus on and discuss the important issues and factors that are shaping a new Crypto-Capital Market" in an exclusive telephonic interview.

The summit also gives rise to blockchain startups to meet and interact with some of the biggest names in the industry, as well as meet international venture capitalists to whom they can pitch their ideas and secure the assistance to catapult their business further.

Mohammed Saleem, CEO of Trescon, said that "The European market is a boiling plate ready to explode into the blockchain market. There are 30+ startups in Germany alone, and the rest of the continent is ripe, ready to be plucked. The summit will provide a platform for these enterprises to enjoy the fruit of their labour, as well as expose the continent to the blockchain race."

Some of the notable personalities from the blockchain industry, scheduled to be present at the summit, include Taavi Roivas, Ex-Prime Minister of Estonia; Julie Maupin, FinTech advisor for the German Ministry of Finance and Antanas Guoga, Member of the European Parliament, are some of the names set to take the stage at the event.

After Frankfurt, World Blockchain Summit Series will travel to Singapore, Canada, India, Dubai, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia to end the calendar year of 2018.

