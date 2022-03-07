TRESLÚCE BEAUTY BY BECKY G LAUNCHES AT ULTA BEAUTY

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treslúce Beauty, a Latinx-founded beauty brand, will land at Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer, starting March 7 on Ulta.com and in 351 stores March 13. Dedicated to creating, celebrating and supporting Latinx heritage and culture, Treslúce Beauty's high-performance, clean, vegan-friendly formulations deliver high-impact artistry with a mission to encourage beauty enthusiasts to tap into their inner artist.

"We are overjoyed to welcome Treslúce Beauty to the Ulta Beauty family," said Marcia Salcedo, senior vice president of merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "As we continue to bring culturally relevant, trend-forward brands in our assortment, we are confident our guests will embrace these products' unique and vegan ingredients as well as its deep, meaningful heritage."

Founder and global superstar, Becky G, is a second-generation Mexican-American devoted to shining a light on her humble beginnings, family values and Latinx identity with her brand and the experiences it creates. An authority in beauty and the youngest CoverGirl to date, she is determined to create positive change by acknowledging Latinx creators, consumers and tastemakers in today's beauty economy. Additionally, the brand's products and packaging are infused with Latinx sourced ingredients and art.

"It was a dream come true to bring Treslúce Beauty to life, and I cannot begin to fully express the happiness it gives me to launch at Ulta Beauty," said Becky G, founder, Treslúce. "I am so honored and cannot wait to introduce our incredible brand and products to Ulta Beauty guests everywhere."

Launched in June 2021, Treslúce Beauty's lineup includes eye look essentials that were quickly praised by the beauty community and received industry accolades. A key ingredient in all Treslúce Beauty products is blue agave, sourced from Jalisco, Mexico, where Becky G's family has roots. To celebrate this moment, Treslúce Beauty will invite Ulta Beauty guests into its mundo de color, or colorful world, with eight hero products from its existing assortment as well as three new products, including a spring-themed shadow palette and expansion to the Ilusión Premium lash assortment.

After a successful launch, Treslúce Beauty expanded its makeup offerings with Ready to Bounce cream blush, Lucete highlighter palettes and Bold y Atrevida Liquid liquid lip tint, as well as an exciting array of new launches slated to come to market throughout 2022.

Treslúce Beauty will be available online at Ulta.com beginning March 7, 2022 and in 351 select Ulta Beauty store locations on March 13, 2022.

