Tresoldi Metalli Chooses Infor for Stainless Management of Business Processes

VIMERCATE, Italy, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Tresoldi Metalli, a leading international metal-cutting service center, has implemented Infor LN, an ERP solution for manufacturing companies, to help improve production planning and control of the company, making the most efficient and effective management through the review of business processes. The project, which also saw the implementation of Infor OS (Operating Services) platform and Infor Factory Track for warehouse management, was entirely managed by Infor partner Know-How.

Founded in 1963 by Giuliano Tresoldi, the service center now has over 120 employees and is proudly led by the sons and grandchildren of the founder. Over the years, a strong artisan soul has been flanked by an industrial drive, which transforms the company into a point of reference for companies in the automotive, air conditioning, refrigeration, electromechanics, household appliances and construction sectors, both in Italy and abroad. Starting from the processing of raw materials and coils, today Tresoldi Metalli offers semi-finished products such as strips and sheets for industry up to construction products such as pipes and gutters in steel, copper and aluminum.

The evolution of Tresoldi Metalli has shown the inadequacy of the company's management system, which had undergone several customizations to follow the growth of the company, making it increasingly difficult to have qualified data. The company needed a standard, international solution, able to improve the visibility of data by structuring the processes and the flow of information, and that was at the same time as integrating with the other applications in use in a modular way. The goal was to achieve full visibility on orders, from insertion to fulfillment, and precisely identify processing times, keeping costs under control.

Following a software selection process, Tresoldi Metalli chose Infor LN, together with Infor OS and Factory Track, for the flexibility and wide functional coverage offered by the solutions.

Infor LN is manufacturing-specific ERP software that offers financial management, quality, service and ordering capabilities, supporting mobility and collaboration between teams. The Infor OS platform contributes to a new user experience by offering features to reinvent the relationship and interaction between employees, suppliers, customers and processes. Finally, Infor Factory Track allows users to connect factory and warehouse processes to the ERP system in real time, to offer greater accuracy and visibility of inventories and labor costs.

The go-live, which took place in September 2020, automated data acquisition made possible through the integration of machinery and other tools.

The advantages of the implementation were immediately evident, especially the usability of the data, which were made available faster and in a more structured way to all operators. Infor LN has also brought about an organizational change among the employees, bringing greater productivity of the plants and optimizing the production of orders. All areas of the business now benefit from more streamlined processes, both operational and, accounting and administration.

A winning aspect of Infor LN is the intuitive personalisation of the graphical interface: each user, can create their own perspective and have all the information they need available quickly and easily. The ease of exporting and importing in Excel and accessing data from the outside were also particularly appreciated.

The Infor LN solution is used by about 30 users who deal with production progress, while there are 25 Factory Track users for warehouse, logistics and shipping management.

Future developments of Tresoldi Metalli include the focus on planning scheduling, with a verticalization on production – each production department will be guided by a precise ruleset, the adoption of a process for the automatic location of lots in the warehouse, and CRM processes for customer management.

"The implementation immediately allowed us to obtain concrete results. Today, we have clean, qualified data and complete and timely visibility on production activities, keeping costs under control. We are optimizing business processes and we plan to speed up and facilitate the activities of our employees in the near future," said Riccardo Tresoldi, Tresoldi Metalli ICT manager.

"We are pleased to support a Made in Italy company such as Tresoldi Metalli. The manufacturing industry is complex. Having reliable and updated data in real time is essential to make better decisions. The integration of our technology, together with Know-How's expertise, will help improve Tresoldi Metalli's business processes and consolidate its position in the market," said Bruno Pagani, Infor country manager for Italy.

"We are honored to support a company like Tresoldi Metalli which, in its path of excellence, has chosen Infor ERP LN and Infor OS for its digital innovation process, a solution that has been able to adapt to the specific business of Tresoldi Metalli," declared Claudio Montanari, CEO of know-How.

