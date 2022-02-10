Tresorit recognized as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Content Collaboration Tools for the second year in a row

"We believe that being named a Customers' Choice for Content Collaboration Tools for the second consecutive year proves that beyond consumer adoption, end-to-end encryption is rapidly gaining ground in the enterprise cloud collaboration market, helping organizations work securely with confidential files and comply with strict data protection regulations. As an end-to-end encrypted cloud collaboration service, we're proud to be recognized by our customers and consider ourselves as key players of this technology shift," says Gyorgy Szilagyi, Chief Revenue Officer at Tresorit. "As our goal is to create an ultra-secure yet user-friendly tool, the positive feedback from our customers is especially valuable and helps us further develop our product."

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals. To qualify, companies must have a product listed on Gartner Peer Insights, have an overall rating above or equal to the mean rating for that market, and receive 50 or more eligible reviews. Reviews must represent a broad mix of enterprise clients from different industries, company sizes, and regions.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About Tresorit

Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted productivity solution for ultra-secure collaboration including managing, storing, syncing, and transferring files. More than 10,000 businesses use Tresorit to protect their confidential data and securely share information. Since July 2021, Tresorit's majority shareholder is Swiss Post. Learn more at www.tresorit.com.

