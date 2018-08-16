Trevian Finland Properties I Fund Exceeds Performance Expectations in the First Half of 2018

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The performance of the Trevian Finland Properties I mutual investment fund has exceeded the goals and expectations set for the fund for the first half of 2018. The size of the fund has now grown to over EUR 100 million.

Trevian Finland Properties I began operations in 2017. The fund, managed by Trevian Funds AIFM, is a special investment fund investing in Finnish real estate. The fund's policy is to invest in real estate properties providing good cash flow and development potential in Finnish growth centres.

13 properties with approximately 150 tenants have been acquired for the Trevian Finland Properties I portfolio so far. The portfolio is effectively diversified, both geographically and by industry: The tenants represent a variety of industries, from both private and public sector. The portfolio consists mainly of multi-tenant properties, the management of which is typically more challenging than single tenant properties. However, the strategy chosen offers the fund a good return.

According to Kari Kolu, CEO of Trevian Funds AIFM, the annualized net return after expenses for the first half of the year exceeds the set target of 8-10%. "The chosen investment strategy requires knowledge of local markets and suitable resources for efficient acquisition processes and asset management. We work closely with strong local partners that provide our operations with all the resources needed to manage, maintain, and lease the properties. Local co-operation in a variety of locations across Finland plays a key role in the acquisition and development processes. The original idea of fruitful local co-operation has begun to materialize even beyond expectations".

The collaboration between Trevian Funds AIFM and Mandatum Life, in which Trevian's new special investment fund becomes a part of Mandatum Life's unit-linked insurance policies, has had a positive effect on the development of the Trevian Finland Properties I fund.

Trevian Finland Properties I will release news on new acquisitions during the autumn.

Trevian Funds AIFM was established in 2017 and the company was granted a license under the AIFM Directive on 27 June 2017. The company is based on Finland's strongest property portfolio management expertise. Non-UCITS Trevian Finland Properties I is the first fund to invest in strong cash flow and development potential. www.trevianrahastot.fi/en

