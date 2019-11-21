TREW Marketing, IEEE GlobalSpec Help Companies Enter the Next Decade of Marketing to Engineers with New Data and Insight

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering-focused, full-service marketing agency, TREW Marketing , and IEEE GlobalSpec , a provider of data-driven industrial marketing solutions designed to help companies promote products and grow businesses, today announced the release of the 2020 Smart Marketing for Engineers® Research Report.

As companies move into the next decade, marketing directors in the manufacturing, engineering and industrial space have to make important decisions that affect marketing strategy and spend for years to come. The 2020 Smart Marketing for Engineers® Research Report will help leaders make informed marketing plans with key findings that include:

More than 50% of engineers will complete the following form fields to access content: Work email, first name, company name, last name, job title, and industry

will complete the following form fields to access content: 58% of millennial engineers rated YouTube among their top sources when seeking information for a purchase decision, and spend more time than their older counterparts watching videos for work.

when seeking information for a purchase decision, and spend more time than their older counterparts watching videos for work. 65% of engineers subscribe to at least three newsletters and 45% open most or all newsletters and either read every one or at least scan for content

and 45% open most or all newsletters and either read every one or at least scan for content 73% of engineers will view three or more pages of search results before selecting a result or starting a search over, up from 54 percent the previous year

before selecting a result or starting a search over, up from 54 percent the previous year By large majority, engineers look to vendor websites for in-depth technical information and links to in-depth content

and links to in-depth content 59% of respondents prefer to connect with sales over email, opposed to 24 percent preferring to engage over the phone

These findings come from a survey of hundreds of engineering and technical professionals who make or influence buying decisions in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, engineering services, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, electronic components, semiconductors, and aerospace and defense.

Webinar – Smart Marketing for Engineers®: Critical insight to engage engineers in a new decade

On December 11, CEO and Co-Founder of TREW Marketing, Wendy Covey, along with IEEE GlobalSpec Senior Director of Marketing, Amber Cooleen, will host a webinar and give insight into creating marketing plans and compelling content based on data from the study.

Attend this webinar and discover answers to some of marketers' most critical questions:

Should we spend content marketing dollars on more content or better content?

content or content? What content appeals to millennial engineers compared to other age groups?

What information and features does our website need to be effective?

What information are engineers willing to give in exchange for content?

How much time should we spend engaging through social media?

Readers can download the complete research report, which details critical findings and conclusions, along with complete data by global region and age group, or register for the December 11 webinar to gain insight on how to use the data from this study to create better B2B technical marketing programs for the next decade.

Learn more about IEEE GlobalSpec and its solutions for industrial marketers at http://www.globalspec.com/advertising .

Learn more about TREW Marketing , a full-service marketing firm serving technical companies at http://www.trewmarketing.com .

Media Contact: Amber Cooleen, IEEE, Amber.Cooleen@ieeeglobalspec.com

SOURCE TREW Marketing

