Trey Kubizna Named a 2026 Notable Leader in Health Care by Crain's Grand Rapids Business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trey Kubizna, Vice President of Operations, Mary Free Bed at Home, has been named one of Crain's Grand Rapids Business Notable Leaders in Health Care for 2026.

Crain's Notable Leaders in Health Care honors executives, physicians, and innovators who are transforming the industry through improved patient care, digital technology, and operational excellence. Leaders were nominated by their peers and selected by Crain's Grand Rapids Business editors based on their demonstrated accomplishments, professional success, and meaningful contributions in their area of expertise.

"Being included among Crain's 2026 Notable Leaders in Health Care is truly humbling," said Trey Kubizna, Vice President of Operations, Mary Free Bed at Home. "The real difference is made by the clinicians and incredible team members who serve patients every day. My role is to support them, remove barriers, and create the conditions where they can do their best work – restoring hope and freedom to those in our communities."

A highly respected and people-focused leader, Trey has helped to create an environment defined by trust, collaboration, and shared purpose where people feel valued and inspired.

"Trey is an exceptional leader who leads with passion, integrity, and a deep commitment to both our patients and team," said Kent Riddle, CEO, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital. "This recognition reflects the tremendous impact Trey has had on our organization and our patients, team members, and communities we are privileged to serve."

About Mary Free Bed at Home

Mary Free Bed at Home provides comprehensive, home-based rehabilitation and clinical care as a vital service line within the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation continuum of care, a nationally recognized leader in rehabilitation. The program delivers therapy, skilled nursing, aide support, and care coordination to help patients rebuild strength and regain independence at home. Mary Free Bed at Home cares for patients alongside many healthcare system partners throughout Western Michigan, extending seamless, high-quality care into the communities we serve. For more information visit Mary Free Bed at Home.

About Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation is a not-for-profit, internationally accredited, and nationally recognized leader in rehabilitation. What started with a single hospital bed in 1891 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has grown to a rehabilitation system with more than 2,500 staff at over 60 locations in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia and Virginia. Last year, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation restored hope and freedom through rehabilitation for 110,000 kids and adults. With more than 110 specialized medical and sports rehabilitation programs and an exclusive focus on rehabilitation, Mary Free Bed's specialized teams help patients achieve extraordinary clinical results. U.S. News & World Report ranks Mary Free Bed as a national Best Rehabilitation Hospital for 2025-26. For more information visit www.maryfreebed.com.

SOURCE Mary Free Bed at Home