Trezeguet to LaPresse: Morocco Right Choice for 2026 World Cup

Question: Do you think Morocco is the right choice for the 2026 World Cup?

Answer: Certainly. I have been to this country many times as a player and I felt the people's passion for football and their knowledge of the history of world football. Morocco has always produced great players, like Benatia, currently at Juventus.

Q. Why should FIFA choose Morocco?

A. The country is small, well connected in terms of transport, with a climate that is mild and favourable to the game. And there are some magnificent stadiums. I played in Casablanca in 1998 with France, the atmosphere was wonderful. And then there's the geographical location which is ideal for facilitating the arrival of fans and allowing a larger number of viewers to watch the games at a decent time.

Q. Would awarding the World Cup to Morocco have a meaning that goes beyond the purely sporting aspect?

A. It would be a great party for fans in a country experiencing extensive development. Morocco has proven itself to be a credible candidate, being innovative and compact; this could send a strong message to the world.

Q. Is Africa the new frontier of football?

A. Morocco is a land where all religions and ethnicities have been living together forever. It's the gateway to Africa. And what an amazing message it would be to award the World Cup to a country in full development, offering modular stadiums whose capacity could be reduced after the World Cup.

Q. Football and sport in general unite people around the world. Would this be even more so if the World Cup is hosted by Morocco?

A. I believe in the power of football as a vector of unity among peoples, a source for development, and a promoter of a spirit of celebration and conviviality. So I am even more convinced that Morocco would be the right choice for the World Cup 2026. I would ask the Federations that will be voting to correctly gauge the heavy responsibility they will bear.

SOURCE LaPresse