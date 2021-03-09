Tri-anim Health Services announces exclusive relationship with ReddyPort to support non-invasive ventilation (NIV) patients.

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-anim Health Services, a specialty distributor of respiratory, anesthesia and critical care supplies, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive relationship to represent and distribute the ReddyPort™ portfolio of products. The agreement covers distribution in the United States for the ReddyPort portfolio of products, which are specifically designed to support non-invasive ventilation (NIV) therapy.

The line consists of the ReddyPort™ Elbow, which features a proprietary self-sealing valve, providing easy access to the patient's oral cavity without NIV mask removal. ReddyPort™ NIV Maintenance products, allow cleaning and moisturizing of the patient's mouth, and the ReddyPort™ Microphone, a first-to-market single-patient-use system, helps patients communicate with their clinician and family without mask removal.

Tom Metcalf, President of Tri-anim Health Services, said, "This exclusive agreement supports our mission to be the best partner to those who save and improve patients' lives. The Tri-anim team is thrilled to be able to provide the ReddyPort solution to our customers. These products will help our customers provide improved care for their patients who are undergoing NIV therapy, while supporting both patient and clinician safety."

ReddyPort solutions serve the rapidly increasing demand to provide a better care experience for the high-risk and growing NIV patient population. Patients on non-invasive ventilation experience dry mouth, phlegm build-up, and the inability to speak up and be clearly heard. Without proper and regular oral care, oral bacterial flora replicates quickly and can cause pneumonia. While some breaks from NIV are necessary to check skin integrity, decreasing the number and duration of breaks maximizes the therapy and should be considered a best practice for patient care. Mask removal can create the potential risk of aerosolization and transmission of bio-aerosols, an increasing concern with COVID-19. Additionally, communication impairment is an underappreciated cause of non-invasive ventilation complications.

"The partnership with Tri-anim Health Services is a perfect fit as Tri-anim is focused on respiratory care and is a distributor for the market-leading NIV masks which integrate with ReddyPort products. This milestone further reinforces our vision to make ReddyPort the standard of care for patients on NIV," said Scott Bostick, Chief Executive Officer of ReddyPort."

ReddyPort products promote NIV success by helping improve tolerance, empowering clinicians and patients with simplified oral access while maintaining therapeutic pressure without mask removal. Attila Morgan, Eastern Area Vice President of Sales for Tri-anim Health Services added, "As a Respiratory Therapist myself, I have experienced how communication impairment during NIV can lead to non-compliance issues and potential complications. That is why we are excited to provide the innovative ReddyPort solution to our customers, to ultimately help them maintain care under pressure."

About Tri-anim Health Services

Tri-anim Health Services provides innovative respiratory, anesthesia and critical care products and therapies to hospitals, health systems and other patient care facilities nationwide. As a leader in healthcare excellence for over 45 years, Tri-anim offers targeted solutions, value-oriented programs, clinical expertise, and in-service training to help provide effective and efficient patient care. For more information, visit www.tri-anim.com.

About ReddyPort

ReddyPort products promote NIV success and better care experiences for patients on NIV, providing solutions to help improve satisfaction, reduce risk and cost, enable better workflows, and enhance quality of care. For more information, visit www.reddyport.com.

SOURCE: Tri-anim Health Services

Related Links: www.tri-anim.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Scott

Director of Marketing Communications

614.760.5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Tri-anim Health Services

Related Links

http://www.tri-anim.com

