Tri-C Teams Up With Tech Talent Accelerator to Help Employers Close Statewide Skills Gaps

Cuyahoga Community College partners with SkillStorm to scale tech talent pipelines; provide credit-eligible courses to meet increasing demand for technology skills in the region

CLEVELAND, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-CⓇ) today announced the launch of a new partnership designed to close talent gaps in Ohio's fast-growing tech industry. The effort, powered by tech talent accelerator SkillStorm, will provide Ohio employers with access to previously untapped talent pools and a means to close skills gaps within their existing workforce.

Aspiring tech professionals and workers seeking career advancement can enroll in a new slate of Tri-C courses, eligible for college credit, that lead to high-demand credentials from employers including Salesforce and AWS. SkillStorm's certification courses will be eligible for three credits through Tri-C's Credit for Prior Learning (CPL) process, which awards credit for demonstrated relevant, college-level knowledge and proficiency through nontraditional schooling, work, or other life experiences.

"Tri-C remains dedicated to meeting the needs of Ohio's employers by providing training and credentialing programs that are aligned with the demands of a rapidly changing labor market," said Thandeka Cox, IT Fast-Track Program Manager at Tri-C. "This partnership with SkillStorm is a key part of that effort, enabling us to create a pipeline of skilled tech professionals who can play a leading role in driving the region's economy forward."

Tri-C is widely recognized for its commitment to innovative workforce development initiatives, having recently announced a $2 million grant from the KeyBank Foundation to develop and scale innovative, accessible workforce training to help address Northeast Ohio's employment and earnings gaps. The new investment will enable targeted recruitment of underemployed and underrepresented populations, improve training program affordability, create curriculum that responds to industry needs, and increase job placement support and employer partnerships.

The initiative with SkillStorm, combined with the KeyBank Foundation's grant, will enhance and expand upon Tri-C's Workforce, Community, and Economic Development (WCED) division, which already offers more than 40 credit and noncredit training programs in high-demand fields including cybersecurity, information technology, software engineering, and network architecture.

"Closing talent gaps and building a stronger tech workforce requires collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision for success," said Joe Mitchell, COO at SkillStorm. "Together with Tri-C, we are empowering workers with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in today's increasingly tech-driven economy."

Through SkillStorm's platform, Tri-C will offer a range of courses to prepare for certifications including AWS Cloud Practitioner and Salesforce Administrator, as well as foundational courses in core topics like Java and object-oriented programming.

About SkillStorm

SkillStorm is bringing together Fortune 500 employers, universities, and government agencies to build tomorrow's highly skilled tech workforce. Through partnerships with platforms like Pega, Salesforce, and ServiceNow, we help working learners and aspiring tech experts build in-demand skills and earn industry-recognized certifications to compete in an increasingly dynamic economy. Our work is rooted in the belief that closing skill gaps and boosting economic mobility are two sides of the same coin, and that new approaches to training can help to both expand the pool of skilled tech talent and create new pathways to opportunity.

About Cuyahoga Community College

Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-CⓇ) opened in 1963 as Ohio's first community college. It remains Ohio's largest public community college and offers the lowest tuition in the state. Over the past half-century, Tri-C has provided high-quality, affordable education and programs to more than 1 million community members, fueling economic growth and meeting workforce needs throughout Northeast Ohio. The College is among the top institutions in the nation in conferring associate degrees. Visit tri-c.edu to see why Tri-C is where futures begin.

SOURCE SkillStorm