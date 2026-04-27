Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $4.5 million ($1.88 per share), compared to $2.6 million ($1.07 per share) during the first quarter of 2025, which is approximately a 73% increase.

Net interest income was $13.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $11.6 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 18%.

Non-interest income was $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.5 million, or 14%, compared to $3.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Non-interest expense was $12.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.7 million.

Our investment portfolio consists entirely of debt securities classified as available-for-sale; therefore, unrealized gains and losses are reflected in accumulated other comprehensive income within stockholders' equity. None of our securities are classified as held-to-maturity. The investment portfolio increased $7.4 million or 5% year over year and totaled $154.7 million at March 31, 2026, as compared to $147.4 million at March 31, 2025.

Total loans increased $33.6 million, or 3%, to $1.31 billion at March 31, 2026, from $1.28 billion at March 31, 2025. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.55% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 0.40% at March 31, 2025.

The credit loss recovery was $0.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to credit loss expense of $0.5 million at March 31, 2025. The allowance for credit loss was $14.9 million at March 31, 2026 and represented 1.14% of gross loans, compared to $14.5 million at March 31, 2025 and 1.14% of gross loans. Asset quality remains strong overall, despite a slight increase in nonperforming loans year-over-year.

Total deposits increased by $6.1 million, year-over-year. Total deposits were $1.309 billion at March 31, 2026, which consisted of approximately $10.0 million of brokered deposits. Total deposits were $1.303 billion at March 31, 2025, which consisted of approximately $37.6 million of brokered deposits. Without factoring in brokered deposits, total deposits increased approximately $34 million year-over-year. Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances were $55.9 million and $32.9 million at March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

On March 10, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.28 per share, payable April 9, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2026.

In announcing the results, Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. President and CEO Kirk Ross, stated, "Our first quarter results reflected solid earnings with strong growth in net interest income and continued improvement in our net interest margin. With yield curves returning to a more normal state, our earnings improved with increased yields on our earning assets and lower funding costs. We continue to see repricing in our loan portfolio and improvement in overall loan yields while maintaining a balanced approach to funding and growth. Our focus remains on building long-term relationships, supporting our local communities, and managing risk thoughtfully. While competition for deposits remains elevated, we are confident in our strategy and our ability to deliver consistent, relationship-driven service. "

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage Services, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.



Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including operating; legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Lana Eddy, Secretary

[email protected]

815.538.2265

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31ST (Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)

















2026

2025











Interest Income



$ 20,970

$ 19,530 Interest Expense



7,286

7,892 Net Interest Income



13,684

11,638 Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses



(305)

501 Net Interest Income After Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses

13,989

11,137











Non-Interest Income



4,112

3,596 FDIC Assessments



177

166 Non-Interest Expenses



11,820

11,134 Income Before Income Taxes



6,104

3,433











Applicable Income Taxes



1,632

879 Security Gains (Losses)



-

- Net Income (Loss)



$ 4,472

$ 2,554











Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 1.88

$ 1.07 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,376,683

2,388,443

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)









ASSETS

3/31/2026

3/31/2025 Cash and Due from Banks

$ 48,539

$ 43,692 Federal Funds Sold

1,481

1,842 Debt Securities Available-for-Sale

154,749

147,398 Loans and Leases

1,311,959

1,278,334 Less: Allowance for Credit Losses

(14,893)

(14,504) Loans, Net

1,297,066

1,263,830 Premises & Equipment

23,824

25,147 Intangibles

8,672

8,694 Other Real Estate Owned

101

241 Accrued Interest Receivable

8,978

8,198 Other Assets

38,178

37,450









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,581,588

$ 1,536,492









LIABILITIES







Demand Deposits

186,586

178,860 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

437,998

417,340 Savings Deposits

204,717

203,928 Time Deposits

479,737

502,816 Total Deposits

1,309,038

1,302,944 Repurchase Agreements

21,846

22,266 FHLB and Other Borrowings

55,917

32,917 Interest Payable

160

160 Subordinated Debt

9,865

9,840 Total Repos & Borrowings

87,788

65,183 Other Liabilities

22,442

21,702 Dividends Payable

679

609 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,419,947

$ 1,390,438









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common Stock

2,378

2,388 Additional Paid-in-Capital

20,545

20,956 Retained Earnings

144,879

131,750 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(6,161)

(9,040) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

161,641

146,054









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,581,588

$ 1,536,492









Book Value Per Share

$ 67.98

$ 61.15 Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 64.33

$ 57.51 Bid Price

$ 52.05

$ 44.50 Period End Outstanding Shares

2,377,898

2,388,443

SOURCE Tri-County Financial Group, Inc