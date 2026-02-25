Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $3.9 million ($1.64 per share), compared to $2.4 million ($1.00 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income was $13.7 million ($5.73 per share) for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2025, compared to $10.4 million ($4.33 per share) for the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2024, an increase of 32%.

Net interest income was $13.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $10.9 million in the same period of 2024, an increase of 21%.

Non-interest income was $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.5 million, or 13%, compared to $4.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Non-interest expense was $12.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $11.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.6 million.

Our investment portfolio consists entirely of debt securities classified as available-for-sale; therefore, unrealized gains and losses are fully reported on our balance sheet. None of our securities are classified as held-to-maturity. The investment portfolio increased $10.5 million or 7% year over year and totaled $154.2 million at December 31, 2025, as compared to $143.7 million at December 31, 2024.

Total loans increased $42.6 million, or 3%, to $1.33 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.29 billion at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.43% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 0.33% at December 31, 2024.

The credit loss expense was $0.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit loss was $15.0 million at December 31, 2025 and represented 1.13% of gross loans, compared to $14.4 million at December 31, 2024 and 1.12% of gross loans. Asset quality continues to remain strong and charge offs remain low.

Total deposits increased by $30.6 million, year-over-year. Total deposits were $1.304 billion at December 31, 2025, which consisted of approximately $44.9 million of brokered deposits. Total deposits were $1.273 billion at December 31, 2024, which consisted of approximately $49.3 million of brokered deposits. Without factoring in brokered deposits, total deposits increased approximately $35 million year-over-year. Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances were $77.9 million and $67.9 million at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

The Company's capital levels remain strong as of December 31, 2025, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.02%.

On December 9, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share, payable January 8, 2026, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025.

In announcing the results, Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. President and CEO Kirk Ross, stated, "Our fourth quarter results reflected solid earnings with strong growth in net interest income and continued improvement in our net interest margin. We believe solid earnings performance will continue with increased yields on our earning assets and lower funding costs as we continue to see repricing in our loan portfolio. We remain attentive to our loan strategies and our asset quality remains strong. We are continuing our deposit growth strategies in a competitive market and monitor our local competition to offer competitive rates while continuing to provide exceptional community banking services. "

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage Services, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including operating; legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions; and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31ST (Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)

















2025

2024











Interest Income



$ 21,296

$ 19,531 Interest Expense



8,051

8,584 Net Interest Income



13,245

10,947 Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses



18

74 Net Interest Income After Provision (Recovery)

for Credit Losses

13,227

10,873











Non-Interest Income



4,532

4,021 FDIC Assessments



181

170 Non-Interest Expenses



12,359

11,680 Income Before Income Taxes



5,219

3,044











Applicable Income Taxes



1,329

653 Security Gains (Losses)



-

- Net Income (Loss)



$ 3,890

$ 2,391











Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 1.64

$ 1.00 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,375,565

2,396,410

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, 000s omitted, except share data)









ASSETS

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 Cash and Due from Banks

$ 46,193

$ 42,418 Federal Funds Sold

3,446

2,558 Debt Securities Available-for-Sale

154,207

143,735 Loans and Leases

1,327,983

1,285,419 Less: Allowance for Credit Losses

(14,992)

(14,444) Loans, Net

1,312,991

1,270,975 Premises & Equipment

24,330

25,344 Intangibles

8,678

8,700 Other Real Estate Owned

101

920 Accrued Interest Receivable

8,222

7,475 Other Assets

37,553

37,160









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,595,721

$ 1,539,285









LIABILITIES







Demand Deposits

167,062

170,545 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

426,398

399,103 Savings Deposits

198,919

202,410 Time Deposits

511,544

501,239 Total Deposits

1,303,923

1,273,297 Repurchase Agreements

23,105

22,679 FHLB and Other Borrowings

77,917

67,917 Interest Payable

73

73 Subordinated Debt

9,859

9,834 Total Repos & Borrowings

110,954

100,503 Other Liabilities

22,466

21,680 Dividends Payable

607

611 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,437,950

$ 1,396,091









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common Stock

2,375

2,394 Additional Paid-in-Capital

20,426

21,212 Retained Earnings

141,073

129,793 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(6,103)

(10,205) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

157,771

143,194









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,595,721

$ 1,539,285









Book Value Per Share

$ 66.43

$ 59.81 Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 62.77

$ 56.18 Bid Price

$ 49.10

$ 45.50 Period End Outstanding Shares

2,375,138

2,394,193

