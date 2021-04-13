Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc

Apr 13, 2021, 09:03 ET

MENDOTA, Ill., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.8 million ($2.36 per share), compared to $1.8 million ($0.74 per share) during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company has experienced record earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, with net income of $20.1 million, compared to $8.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $11.3 million or 127%.

Net interest income was $38.8 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $33.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The net interest margin was 3.31% in 2020, and 3.19% in 2019.

Noninterest income was $35.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $19.2 million, or 115.0%, compared to $16.7 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The increase can be primarily attributed to growth in mortgage banking fees which increased by $14.6 million, or 155%, from $9.4 million in the prior year. First State Mortgage net income increased by $9.6 million and contributed $10.2 million for the year, compared to $0.6 million for all of 2019.

Noninterest expense was $42.0 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $36.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $5.6 million, or 15%. Most of this increase is related to the increased mortgage banking activity, as well as expenses related to the Bank's core processing conversion to Fiserv Premier.

Total loans increased $79.1 million, or 8%, to $1.05 billion from $973 million at December 31, 2019. There were $30.1 million in Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loans included in loan balances at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.73% as of December 31, 2020, up slightly from .58% at December 31, 2019.

The Company adjusted the Bank's provision for loan loss to reflect potential increased credit risk, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After taking an additional $1.5 million the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company has taken $5.1 million during 2020, an increase of $3.3 million over the prior year. The allowance for loan loss ended at $15.5 million at December 31, 2020.

Deposits increased $167.8 million, or 17.3%, year-over-year, with much of the growth due to COVID relief programs and PPP funding.  As a result, borrowed money decreased significantly at December 31, 2020, ending at $25.1 million, compared to $33.8 million at December 31, 2019. The investment portfolio of $99.4 million decreased slightly over the same period, down from $101.7 million at December 31, 2019.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of December 31, 2020, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.70% and a total risk-based ratio of 13.8%, compared to 9.9% and 13.3%, respectively, as of December 31, 2019. Stimulus relief funding and PPP lending impacted capital ratios at year end 2020 due to strong deposit growth and the SBA guarantee of the PPP loans which carry a 0% risk-weighting.

On December 30, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.15 per share and a special dividend of $0.15 per share for a total of $0.30 per share payable January 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020.

In announcing the results, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim McConville, stated "Our fourth quarter numbers continued a strong trend and were some of the best in our history. Once again, the strong results from our mortgage subsidiary contributed to the record earnings performance despite significantly increasing our reserves. We are monitoring what effect COVID-19 will have on our credits, but most likely it will be mid-2021 before we have a clearer picture. We do believe, however, we are well-positioned to absorb any losses we may encounter. Growth continues to occur at an impressive pace as we head into 2021."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

YEAR TO DATE

(000s omitted, except share data)









2020

2019






Interest Income

$         50,322

$    48,088

Interest Expense

11,503

14,548

Net Interest Income

38,819

33,540

Provision for Loan Losses

5,050

1,800

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

33,769

31,740






Other Income

35,869

16,681

FDIC Assessments

426

134

Other Expenses

41,952

36,471

Income Before Income Taxes

27,260

11,816






Applicable Income Taxes

7,410

2,943

Security Gains (Losses)

293

-

Net Income (Loss)

$         20,143

$      8,873






Basic Net Income Per Share

$             8.16

$        3.61

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,469,572

2,456,990

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(000s omitted, except share data)





ASSETS

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Cash and Due from Banks

84,047

14,231

Federal Funds Sold

25,934

2,420

Investment Securities

99,437

101,715





Loans and Leases

1,051,578

972,501

  Less:  Reserve for Loan Losses

(15,508)

(12,412)

Loans, Net

1,036,070

960,089

Bank Premises & Equipment

27,926

25,100

Goodwill

8,425

6,917

Other Real Estate Owned

2,648

2,725

Accrued Income Receivable

5,147

6,051

Other Assets

38,206

24,533





        TOTAL ASSETS

1,327,840

1,143,781





LIABILITIES



Noninterest-bearing Deposits

180,246

108,954

Interest-bearing Deposits

957,801

861,302

        Total Deposits

1,138,047

970,256

Repurchase Agreements

21,059

12,748

FHLB and Other Borrowings

4,000

21,003

Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities

21,292

16,241

Subordinated Debt

15,696

15,643

         Total Borrowings

40,988

52,888

Dividends Payable

751

379

           TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,200,845

1,036,270





CAPITAL



Common Stock

2,476

2,462

Surplus

25,675

25,527

Retained Earnings

95,300

77,010

FASB 115 Adjustment

3,544

2,512

            TOTAL CAPITAL

126,995

107,511





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

1,327,840

1,143,781





Book Value Per Share

$         51.29

$         43.66

Bid Price

$         35.25

$         40.60

