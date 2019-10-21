TRI Pointe Homes Announces Canvas, Upcoming Community in Anaheim, CA

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRI Pointe Homes® Southern California, a premium West Coast homebuilder, is excited to unveil Canvas, a new planned community coming to Anaheim, Calif. Located at 916 E. Santa Ana St., Canvas will consist of 232 residences in three (3) collections. Canvas will join the burgeoning arts, music, entertainment and culinary scene in Anaheim, which is quickly becoming a top cultural hotspot in Orange County.

In the heart of Southern California's abundant attractions, Canvas will consist of three distinct collections that feature rooftop decks on a 15-acre site:

Claret – A collection of 87 three-story townhome residences with modern architecture

A collection of 87 three-story townhome residences with modern architecture Violet – Consisting of 73 three-story townhomes with Spanish-inspired architecture

Consisting of 73 three-story townhomes with Spanish-inspired architecture Cerise – A collection of 72 three-story, single family homes with modern, Spanish or traditional design options

Design partners for Canvas include William Hezmalhalch Architects, MJS Landscape Architecture, and CDC Designs for interiors.

The art-inspired community will feature large-scale murals in several locations. The mural art collection is being curated by Jasper Wong, an internationally renowned artist, illustrator, curator, and art director, best known for his style that blends Asian-influences and pop culture. Wong has exhibited worldwide, in places such as Japan, France, London, Mexico, New York, Hong Kong, and Australia, and he has been selected on multiple occasions by Archive Magazine as one of the 200 Best Illustrators worldwide. He is also the founder and lead director of POW! WOW!, one of the premier, most well-curated mural festivals in the world.

Brian Ortwein, TRI Pointe Homes' Project Manager for Canvas, states, "Canvas is designed to bring art, color, and imagination into the neighborhood and homes of its residents. We believe bringing these elements into the community will inspire residents and visitors to dream, create, and seek new experiences—all of which enhance quality of life."

Canvas will also feature a central amenity space, including a movie lawn, a club room with entertainment bar, a central courtyard with fire features, a pool and spa, restrooms, showers, and lush landscaping. Prices are anticipated to range from the high $500,000s - $800,000s.

The site for Canvas was part of a 20-acre acquisition in July 2018 from Shopoff Realty Investments. Province West was the broker in the transaction. Although the property was fully entitled upon its acquisition, TRI Pointe Homes re-envisioned the community, incorporated art and social spaces to develop the Canvas theme and completed an extensive re-design of the homes. A 5-acre parcel that was entitled for an apartment community was sold to another entity to develop, leaving 15 acres for the Canvas community. Grading for Canvas commenced in March 2019, with 10 model homes anticipated to open in early 2020. Phase 1 is estimated to be complete in Q2 of 2020.

To learn more about Canvas visit homeisyourcanvas.com.

About TRI Pointe Homes® Southern California

Based in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Homes Southern California designs, constructs, and sells innovative, single-family homes and condominiums. Founded on more than a century of real estate industry experience, the company is dedicated to bringing housing to urban infill and award-winning master-planned communities throughout core growth markets in Southern California. Committed to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience. TRI Pointe Homes Southern California is the recipient of several design and customer experience honors including a 2019 Nationals℠ Silver award by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council, five 2018 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards and the 2017 Gold Nugget® Grand Award by PCBC. It was also recognized as 2016 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2016 Builder of the Year by the Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc. The company was named One of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Southern California, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com/Southern-California.

