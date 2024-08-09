Tri Pointe Homes' Raleigh Division Continues Exponential Growth with Two New Community Openings

"The grand openings of Tredenham and Elm Park reflect our commitment to quality and innovation in homebuilding while providing our clients with luxury residences in core locations throughout the Triangle," said James Flanagan, Vice President of Community Experience at Tri Pointe Homes' Raleigh Division. "As one of the Triangle area's most trusted homebuilders, we are excited to offer prospective homeowners two vibrant communities in highly sought-after neighborhoods that epitomize the best of what the area has to offer."

Tredenham, located just east of downtown Durham, offers homebuyers the opportunity to make another great Triangle location home, just minutes from several world-class educational institutions in NCSU, Duke, and UNC. Each two-story townhome is approximately 1,650-1,916 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and a sizable two-bay garage, priced from the low $400Ks. Tredenham's modern, open floor plans, with the unique feature of a dedicated first-floor office, offer a special urban retreat for residents when they aren't spending an evening at the nearby Durham Bulls Athletic Park or a weekend as a patron of the arts at Durham Performing Arts Center. Conveniently located between Raleigh and Durham, in close proximity to the popular Brier Creek Commons shopping center, this new community offers comfort, convenience, and vibrant living all in one carefully crafted home that is life-changing by design.

Elm Park boasts approximately 2,252-2,398 square foot homes with three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half baths, and two-bay garages. The community's modern, open floor plans are spacious and inviting, perfect for entertaining friends and family, especially with the unique added offering of outdoor living spaces on both the first and second floors. Priced from the $500Ks, these luxurious homes are nestled in a core Raleigh location, a short commute to RTP, RDU airport, downtown Raleigh, and a plethora of dining and retail experiences. Elm Park's wooded homesites provide privacy in a serene setting with easy access to outdoor activities, like Umstead Park and the Crabtree Creek trailhead, giving residents access to the nearby Capital Area Greenway. Minutes from world-class medical care and hospital facilities, Elm Park is arguably the ideal place for those looking to set down roots in the City of Oaks.

Tri Pointe Homes' Raleigh division is currently holding a "Warm Days, Warmer Welcome Savings Event" for interested homebuyers, offering savings opportunities such as closing cost credit on select homesites in Tredenham, and special interest rates in Elm Park. The company is building in several other prime locations across the Triangle area including Barlow in Raleigh, Chatham Park in Pittsboro, and Holding Village in Wake Forest. To learn more, visit https://www.tripointehomes.com/nc/raleigh/.

About Tri Pointe Homes® - Raleigh

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four years in a row (2021 through 2024), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. Tri Pointe Homes is a recognized leader in the Raleigh real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

