Tri Pointe Homes Announces Early Fall Sales Opening for The Townes at Willow Park in Morrisville

New Townhome Community To Offer 134 Thoughtfully Designed Homes in One of the Triangle's Highly Desired Locations

CARY, N.C., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes®, one of the nation's largest homebuilders, is excited to announce that The Townes at Willow Park, its newest townhome community in the Triangle region, will officially open for sales on October 5, 2026. Located at 5025 Louis Stephens Drive in Cary, North Carolina, the new neighborhood will feature approximately 134 townhomes designed to combine modern style, functionality and low-maintenance living in the heart of the Triangle.

Centrally located in Cary with a Morrisville mailing address, The Townes at Willow Park offers excellent access to Research Triangle Park, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Downtown Cary, shopping and dining at both Park West Village and Parkside Town Commons, and is home to some of the region's top employers. Residents will also enjoy nearby parks, greenways and outdoor recreation, making the community an ideal choice for anyone looking to live in a prime location, built by a homebuilder recognized as one of the nation's most trusted.

The community will offer four, two-story townhome floorplans ranging from approximately 2,011 to 2,449 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two and a half to three bathrooms, each featuring a two-bay, front-load garage and open-concept living spaces. Pricing is anticipated from the $500Ks. Homebuyers can choose from the Ellis, Felix, Rowan and Silas floorplans, with Felix and Silas plans offering the convenience of a first-floor bedroom. The Felix and Rowan model homes will debut during the community's grand opening celebration, showcasing two distinct design directions and feature selections drawn from Tri Pointe Homes' latest offerings.

In addition to thoughtfully designed floorplans, The Townes at Willow Park will offer smart home technology, energy-efficient construction and a variety of opportunities for homebuyers to personalize their homes through Tri Pointe Homes' award-winning design selections. The community will also feature a shared gathering space with a fire pit and seating, giving residents a place to connect with neighbors.

"We have been looking forward to this moment since we first announced The Townes at Willow Park," said Vice President of Community Experience at Tri Pointe Homes Raleigh James Flanagan. "Opening for sales means homebuyers can choose their homesite, floorplan, and design elements in a location that puts so much of the Triangle within easy reach, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents to the neighborhood."

Leading up to the official sales opening, Tri Pointe Homes will host several special events, including a Mix and Mingle on Sept. 15, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Leo's Italian Social in Park West Village, followed by a Muddy Boots Tour on Sept. 26, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both give real estate professionals and prospective homebuyers an early look at the community as construction progresses. The celebration will culminate with a grand opening and model home unveiling in early 2027.

To learn more about the Tri Pointe Homes Raleigh Division, join the interest list and stay up to date on community news and upcoming events, visit https://www.tripointehomes.com/nc/raleigh/the-townes-at-willow-park

About Tri Pointe Homes® [Raleigh]

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a presence in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and recognized as a PEOPLE Companies That Care® (2023-2025) organization. The company was also named a Great Place To Work-Certified company for five years in a row and named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists. Tri Pointe has also won multiple Builder of the Year and Developer of the Year awards. Tri Pointe Homes is a recognized leader in the Raleigh real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

SOURCE Tri Pointe Homes