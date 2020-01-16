TRI Pointe Homes Hosts Grand Opening Celebration to Unveil Murals and Model Homes at Canvas in Center City, Anaheim

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRI Pointe Homes® Southern California, a premium West Coast homebuilder, will host a Grand Opening celebration on January 18, 2020 for Canvas. The 10am – 2pm event will serve as the official unveiling of Canvas' ten (10) model homes and its seven (7) large-scale, garden-themed murals. Located at 916 E. Santa Ana St. in Anaheim, California, Canvas will consist of 232 residences in three (3) distinct collections: Claret, Violet, and Cerise. All home collections feature rooftop decks.

In addition to viewing completed model homes and murals, the Grand Opening celebration is an opportunity for attendees to enjoy food trucks and a beer and wine garden with tastings by Unsung and Anaheim Brewery and Pali Wine Co. Other activities include KIIS FM radio remote, live chalk art by Lorelle A. Miller, and meet-and-greet with the mural artists. The mural art was curated by Jasper Wong, an internationally renowned artist, illustrator, curator, and art director. Muralists for Canvas include: Jasper Wong, Kamea Hadar, Jeffrey Gress, Crisselle Mendiola, Charles Leddy, Andrew Schoultz, and Amandalynn.

Jasper Wong, curator for the Canvas murals, states, "The artists we have brought together for Canvas each have a truly unique interpretation on the 'garden' theme. We are excited to bring art, imagination, and inspiration to Anaheim."

Natalie Barrios, Director of Marketing for TRI Pointe Homes, states, "Canvas is a great addition to this cultural hotspot that is Anaheim. This area has a flourishing arts, music, entertainment, and culinary scene, and we think the Canvas quality of homes, art program, and amenity space contribute to Anaheim's lively vibe." Canvas features its own dedicated amenity space dubbed ColorHaus, including a club room with entertainment bar, central courtyard with fire features, pool and spa, movie lawn, and lush landscaping.

Phase 1 of Canvas is estimated to be complete in Q2 of 2020. Prices are anticipated to range from the high $500,000s - $800,000s. To learn more about Canvas, visit www.homeisyourcanvas.com.

About TRI Pointe Homes® Southern California

Based in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Homes Southern California designs, constructs, and sells innovative, single-family homes and condominiums. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of regional homebuilders. For more information, please visit www.TRIPointeHomes.com.

Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

SOURCE TRI Pointe Homes

Related Links

http://www.tripointehomes.com

