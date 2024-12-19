Tri Pointe Homes Introduces New Community Twinleaf Townes Featuring Interior Designs by Acclaimed Designer Bobby Berk

First Bobby Berk-Designed Homes in the Triangle Feature Interiors Focused on Personal Style

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, is pleased to announce Twinleaf Townes, a 102-townhome community located in the Durham County section of Chapel Hill. Featuring six unique townhome floorplans, homebuyers will be able to style their new dream home from 10 exclusive "BB Edit" design collections curated by celebrity interior design expert, author, and Emmy award-winning TV host, Bobby Berk, exclusively for Tri Pointe Homes. Pricing for Twinleaf Townes will start in the $400Ks, and three model homes, personally curated by Berk, will open in March 2025



"Working in collaboration with Tri Pointe Homes on Twinleaf Townes is incredibly rewarding given our shared desire to create innovative designs that speak to how people live in their homes," said Berk. "Your surroundings affect every aspect of your life, including your physical and mental well-being, and I was truly inspired by the beautiful surroundings in the Triangle, which influenced the designs to evoke peacefulness and serenity. My passion is creating spaces that are designed and organized in a way that nourishes one's spirit, and I can't wait for people to explore my designs as part of their homebuying journey with Tri Pointe Homes."

Located at the intersection of Interstate 40 and Farrington Road in Chapel Hill, Twinleaf Townes will be the first community in the Triangle to feature Berk's designs. Residences will offer 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and 2-bay garages. The three future model homes are designed from the Textural Neutral, Updated Traditional, and Serene Scandinavian BB Edit collections. The six available floorplans range from 2,098 to 2,317 square feet and include spacious gourmet kitchens, luxurious primary suites, and easy access to the exciting amenities of Chapel Hill, Durham, and the surrounding Greater Triangle. Twinleaf Townes is ideally situated, offering central access to Research Triangle Park, Duke University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Raleigh-Durham International Airport, as well as museums, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Building on a relationship with Berk that began in 2015 and expanded into a design collaboration in 2023, Twinleaf Townes gives Triangle homebuyers in-person access to Bobby Berk's integrated whole-home interior designs that create incredible living spaces. Tri Pointe Homes currently has 25 BB Edit neighborhoods across the U.S., with 14 more communities slated nationally. Named by Architectural Digest in 2020 as one of the "most famous interior designers working today," Bobby Berk's design philosophy is focused on creating spaces that are comfortable, functional, and stylish while contributing to overall wellness.

"At Tri Pointe Homes, we take immense pride in offering homebuyers exceptional design options to enhance their lives at every stage," said Bob Davenport, Division President of Tri Pointe Homes Raleigh. "Collaborating with Bobby Berk on Twinleaf Townes allows us to deliver innovative, personalized living spaces that resonate with our customers and community."

Homebuyers will also have access to Tri Pointe Homes' award-winning Design Studio, featuring its unique Style Finder quiz, a creative journey to guide homebuyers to their personal interior design preference. The BB Edit also includes the "Get the Look" shop, a library of Bobby Berk-selected home furnishings and furniture pieces that can be purchased separately to complete specific looks.

For more information or to join the early interest list, please visit

https://www.tripointehomes.com/nc/raleigh/twinleaf-townes/.

About Tri Pointe Homes® - Raleigh

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe, the recipient of the 2024 Builder of the Year award from the Home Builders Association of Raleigh – Wake County, has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The company has also been named a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four years in a row (2021-2024) and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. Tri Pointe Homes is a recognized leader in the Raleigh real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

About Bobby Berk

Emmy-winning Bobby Berk is a design expert and TV host known for his work transforming lives and living spaces on Netflix's Queer Eye. Bobby leads his eponymous multi-faceted brand, including comprehensive lifestyle destination BobbyBerk.com. His design firm has quickly become a leader in the home building industry, and in 2020, Architectural Digest crowned Bobby as one of the "most famous interior designers working today". Most recently, Bobby released his first book, Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good For The Mind, available now.

