TRI Pointe Homes Offers Temecula Wine Country A Premium New Community

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Temecula, CA will soon be home to Rancho Soleo, a new residential community conceived and built by TRI Pointe Homes® Southern California, a premium West Coast homebuilder. Located at 45100 Pechanga Parkway at the Loma Linda Rd cross street, Rancho Soleo will consist of 245 homes in three (3) collections. With Spanish influences and a modern flair, Rancho Soleo's design will perfectly complement the fast-growing region, best known for wine, vineyards, and mountainous landscapes.

The 23-acre Rancho Soleo community hosts new homes with Spanish-inspired architecture, in floor plans ranging from 1,372 to 2,356 square feet. Rancho Soleo offers three unique home collections: Cava, Cerro, and Cassis. Keith Frankel, TRI Pointe Homes' Project Manager for Rancho Soleo, explains, "Cava will have 63 three-story, courtyard-style townhomes; Cerro will offer 103 two-story duplex and triplex homes with open-concept designs and private outdoor spaces; and the Cassis collection will offer 79 two-story, single-family detached homes with first-floor master suites."

Designed by William Hezmalhalch Architects, Rancho Soleo is nestled within the picturesque Southern California wine country in Temecula, CA, recently ranked by USA Today as the third best wine region in the United States for 2019. According to the Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association, Temecula Valley is home to over 40 licensed wineries, producing over 500,000 cases annually of over 50 different varieties of wine—from Cabernet Sauvignon to Viognier to Chardonnay. The region is best known for its Italian and Rhone varietals.

Rancho Soleo is designed to offer a lifestyle that is both rooted in tradition and refreshingly new. The community will feature a central, resort-style amenity space including a pool with restrooms and showers, clubhouse with kitchen, and exhibition bar with seating. Rancho Soleo is also minutes from Pechanga Resort & Casino with numerous amenities, including gaming, golf, shopping, restaurants, spa, and entertainment venues. The surrounding area offers an abundance of attractions—from nearby Lake Skinner to the historic Old Town, from cozy picnic areas to hot air balloon rides, from the local farmer's markets to gourmet restaurants with the region's finest cuisine.

The 23-acre site for the Rancho Soleo community was purchased by TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. in July 2018 from Ridgecrest Real Estate LLC. Matt Weaver at Lee & Associates provided broker services in the transaction. Grading for Rancho Soleo commenced in July 2018, with twelve (12) model homes anticipated to open in early 2020. Phase 1 is estimated to be complete in May 2020. Prices are anticipated to range from the high $300,000s to the $500,000s.

Based in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Homes Southern California designs, constructs, and sells innovative, single-family homes and condominiums. Founded on more than a century of real estate industry experience, the company is dedicated to bringing housing to urban infill and award-winning master-planned communities throughout core growth markets in Southern California. Committed to insightful design and superior craftsmanship, the company is setting a new standard in homebuilding and customer experience. TRI Pointe Homes Southern California is the recipient of several design and customer experience honors including a 2019 Nationals℠ Silver award by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council, five 2018 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards and the 2017 Gold Nugget® Grand Award by PCBC. It was also recognized as 2016 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2016 Builder of the Year by the Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc. The company was named One of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. For more information about TRI Pointe Homes Southern California, please visit www.TriPointeHomes.com.

