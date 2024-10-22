Tri Pointe Homes Opens The Mews: Final Phase of Holding Village Master Planned Community in Wake Forest

Final New Construction Phase of Sought-After Community Offers Two- and Three-Story Townhomes in Charming and Historic Raleigh Suburb

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes®, a nationally recognized and rapidly expanding leader in the Raleigh new home real estate sector, is now selling The Mews at Holding Village, the final new construction phase in the popular Holding Village neighborhood in Wake Forest. Priced from the mid $300s, these two- and three-story townhomes provide low-maintenance living with a lifestyle seamlessly blending ease and sophistication, set within a community that embraces both nature and community connectedness. Interested buyers can choose from five available floorplans offering 1,724-2,328 square feet of flexible living space with three to four bedrooms, two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half baths, and homes complete with a two-bay garage. The Mews at Holding Village is perfect for professionals, families, and retirees seeking spacious townhome living near top schools, popular shopping centers, unique dining options, trendy breweries, and the many parks and recreation attractions Wake Forest has to offer.

"We have loved being a part of the tight knit Holding Village Community. We are sad to see our Holding Village Manors and Lakeside neighborhoods close out, but are excited to open our newest community addition," said James Flanagan, Vice President of Community Experience at Tri Pointe Homes' Raleigh Division. "Expanding our thoughtfully designed homes into The Mews and rounding out the Holding Village community is very exciting. We've been able to offer a variety of products and plans that help us connect with homeowners by meeting both their wants and needs, and we're excited to keep growing with this vibrant neighborhood."

The Mews at Holding Village has five distinct floor plans buyers can select from. Whether it be the Sampson, Wilson, Holden, Nola, or Ryder, each plan offers ample natural light and open space catering to the distinct needs of each buyer. Homeowners at The Mews will have access to 35 acres of open green space throughout the community, including six parks, a pool, a cabana, 15-acre lake, greenway trails, an amenity center, and playgrounds. A favorite amenity is Holding Village Lake, where homeowners can fish off the dock, kayak around the shorelines, or walk along the perimeter, enjoying serene views to relax and unwind. Additionally, Silo Park is a unique community gathering space allowing neighbors to stay connected. This outdoor area containing open green space with lawn games, picnic areas, and more, allows residents to easily create connections and foster community just steps from their front door. Families considering The Mews will be glad to know the community is currently assigned to the highly regarded Wake County Public School system, including Wake Forest Elementary, Wake Forest Middle, and Wake Forest High School. With such a variety of amenities, The Mews at Holding Village perfectly balances opportunities for relaxation and peaceful disconnection with spaces that encourage social connection and foster community.

Wake Forest boasts big city energy combined with small-town charm in a suburban environment that was recently named one of the top 25 places for families to live according to Fortune WELL. The downtown area is quaint and historic, with walkable access to dining, shopping, art galleries, coffee shops, and nightlife. For those looking to get outside and enjoy North Carolina's luscious nature, there are over 15.5 miles of greenway in the Wake Forest trail system, with more being built each year. Additionally, the nearby Falls Lake State Recreation Area has a 12,000-acre lake and 26,000 acres of preserved woodlands with recreation areas for fishing, boating, and swimming. Fun community events and convenient nearby shopping experiences like Grove 98, Shoppes at Heritage, and The Factory, are sure to provide every buyer with options to get out and explore on the weekends. With quick access to RDU Airport, downtown Raleigh, the North Carolina Museum of Art, the popular North Hills shopping district, and Wake Med North, The Mews allows buyers to take advantage of the benefits of small-town living with big-city conveniences.

Tri Pointe Homes will host a special model opening event on November 16, 2024, to showcase its Wilson model and connect with interested buyers. To stay up to date with other events and Triangle community offerings, check out https://www.tripointehomes.com/nc/raleigh/.

About Tri Pointe Homes® [Raleigh] one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves— some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care®. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for three years in a row (2021 through 2023), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists in 2022 and 2023. Tri Pointe Homes is a recognized leader in the Raleigh real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

