TRI Pointe Homes Unveils Muralists for Canvas, Upcoming Anaheim Community

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRI Pointe Homes® Southern California, a premium West Coast homebuilder, has revealed the seven (7) artists who will bring garden-themed murals to Canvas, a planned community coming to Anaheim, Calif. Located at 916 E. Santa Ana St., Canvas will consist of 232 residences in three (3) distinct collections: Claret, Violet, and Cerise. Through its mural art program, Canvas will bring art, imagination, and inspiration into the neighborhood and homes of its residents.

Canvas will feature seven (7) large-scale murals, each with a stylistically distinctive interpretation on the garden theme. The art was curated by Jasper Wong, an internationally renowned artist, illustrator, curator, and art director. Wong has exhibited around the globe, and has been selected on multiple occasions by Archive Magazine as one of the 200 Best Illustrators worldwide. He is also the founder and lead director of POW! WOW!, one of the world's leading mural festivals, with a local event held annually in Long Beach. Muralists for Canvas include:

Jasper Wong

Kamea Hadar

Jeffrey Gress

Crisselle Mendiola

Charles Leddy

Andrew Schoultz

Amandalynn

Muralists will begin their artwork on January 9, 2020. Prospective homebuyers on the priority list will be able to preview the murals beginning January 11 by appointment. Canvas murals will be open for the first public viewing at the model home Grand Opening celebration on January 18.

Natalie Barrios, Director of Marketing for TRI Pointe Homes, states, "Canvas unites world-class muralists from throughout the Western US, a roster personally curated by Jasper Wong. We are thrilled by the quality and prestige of the art program offered at Canvas."

Canvas prices are anticipated to range from the high $500,000s - $800,000s. Ten (10) model homes will open January 18, 2020. Phase 1 is estimated to be complete in Q2 of 2020. To learn more about Canvas visit www.homeisyourcanvas.com.

About TRI Pointe Homes® Southern California

Based in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Homes Southern California designs, constructs, and sells innovative, single-family homes and condominiums. TRI Pointe Homes is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of regional homebuilders. For more information, please visit www.tripointehomes.com.

