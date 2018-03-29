Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management

Nathan Stibbs, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Triad, said, "Chris Kohne's decision to join Sugarloaf Wealth Management underscores the value Triad Advisors provides to hybrid RIAs across the country. We're focused on promoting the success of our entire advisor community, by both supporting the operations of our affiliated advisor businesses, and enhancing their growth efforts with advisor recruiting. Successful advisors today are seeking flexibility, robust technology and advisory platforms, seamless transition support and succession planning options that will enable them to move into the next stage of their lives with confidence. With our extensive experience in partnering with hybrid RIAs to help drive their long-term success, Triad Advisors is pleased to provide all these capabilities to Sugarloaf and all of the hybrid advisors we're privileged to serve."

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, which was formed in 1989, provides financial planning and investment services backed by strong risk management capabilities to mass affluent and high net worth clients, particularly retirees and clients nearing retirement. The firm is based in Duluth, Georgia – a suburb of Atlanta – and maintains a geographic focus on Atlanta and the surrounding areas.

With the addition of about $100 million in client assets that Mr. Kohne has brought to the firm, Sugarloaf now has more than $500 million in total brokerage and advisory assets. Including Mr. Kohne, Sugarloaf's team today encompasses six advisors.

Taylor S. Manry, Principal of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, said, "We're thrilled to welcome Chris Kohne to Sugarloaf Wealth Management and to the Triad platform. We've known Chris for many years, and have been very impressed with his commitment to top-flight client service over the course of his career, which spans over two decades. Sugarloaf's strong retirement planning capabilities and asset management strategies, as well as our extensive experience in income distribution planning and client education, will be a natural fit for Chris and his clients. We're thankful for the support and partnership of Triad, which provided invaluable strategic guidance and transition planning assistance to help bring Chris to our team."

Chris Kohne said, "Joining Sugarloaf Wealth Management and the Triad platform is an ideal step for me and my clients at this stage in my career. This move was compelling for me not only because I've known and respected the Sugarloaf team for many years, but also because of their strong fit with my practice and their relationship with Triad Advisors. Triad's flexibility, culture of personalized service and vast resources all frankly made my decision an easy one, and their excellent succession planning capabilities will be a key resource as I begin to think about life after my career. I am delighted to associate with Sugarloaf and with the Triad platform."

Manry concluded, "Today's announcement also marks an exciting start to Sugarloaf's expanded recruiting approach. In the year ahead, we will seek to partner with additional advisors who present a strong fit with our culture of superb service and our focus on supporting clients in the retiree and near-retiree segments. We will also seek to bring on advisors who will benefit from Triad's specialization in supporting hybrid RIA firms and its exceptional succession planning capabilities. We are very excited about the road ahead for Sugarloaf and for our clients."

About Triad Advisors

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Triad Advisors, LLC is a national, independent advisory and brokerage firm as well as a multi-custodial SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) that is an early pioneer and continued leader in the Hybrid RIA marketplace. The company provides a comprehensive platform of products, trading and technology systems, as well as customized wealth management solutions. Recognized as one of the most successful and fastest-growing independent firms in the industry (including being named the leading firm for Hybrid RIAs eight years in a row by Investment Advisor magazine), Triad Advisors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA). For more information, please visit www.triad-advisors.com.

About Sugarloaf Wealth Management

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, based in Duluth, Georgia, provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to small business owners, corporate employees, physicians, veterinarians, pre-retirees, and retirees. The firm offers a team approach, which includes four Certified Financial PlannersTM (CFP®) and an in-house partnership with a group of certified public accountants. Securities offered through Triad Advisors, LLC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg's subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company, Ladenburg Thalmann Annuity Insurance Services, a full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

