Triad Securities Corp. and Argus Research Publish Q3 2021 IPO, Secondary Market Summary and Outlook

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp., a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, today announced the issuance of its Q3 2021 Quarterly Snapshot on U.S. IPOs and secondary offerings (See report here .) Published in conjunction with Argus Research, the report provides ECM (equity capital market) trends along with data on upcoming deals including the Top 20 Promising Potential IPO Candidates and the Top 20 intriguing venture-backed private companies, including Unicorns.

By the numbers, 101 operating companies raised funds through IPOs in 3Q21, compared with 86 in 3Q20 and 125 last quarter. Including SPACs, approximately 195 entities raised funds.

Investor demand was strong for IPOs, and initial investors often were rewarded. Stifel had the best returns in the quarter among the large banks, based on our analysis of the underwriters. Stifel was in the syndicate for 21 issues that, on average, opened 22% above the offering price.

About Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities, member FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. We provide superior and personalized Prime Brokerage Services to Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Managed Account Platforms, RIAs, Proprietary Trading Desks and Professional Traders. For more information, visit us at www.triadsecurities.com or contact us directly at [email protected] .

About Argus Research

Argus Research Company was founded in 1934 by economist Harold Dorsey and was one of the first firms to provide systematic, independent research and analysis on U.S. equities to the professional market. Using a top-down methodology, the Argus staff of analysts and its economist have continued to offer forecasts and ratings on the U.S. economy, and objective investment research analyzing hundreds of leading blue-chip companies. For more information, visit us at www.argusresearch.com .

