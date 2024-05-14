Trial Lawyer Barrett Robin Named Partner at Dallas Plaintiffs Law Firm Hamilton Wingo

DALLAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas plaintiffs' law firm Hamilton Wingo is proud to announce the promotion of experienced trial attorney Barrett Robin to partner.

Mr. Robin continued his impressive streak of trial victories at Hamilton Wingo with a $6 million unanimous jury verdict against Walmart last month in Fort Worth. He and fellow firm attorney Sean Cook successfully represented a man who suffered a broken hip that required surgery after a Walmart employee ran him over in a store parking lot.

"Barrett is one of the top young trial lawyers in Dallas or anywhere else," says Hamilton Wingo's Chris Hamilton. "His dedication to our clients and leadership skills benefit our clients and our entire firm."

In addition to his trial success, Mr. Robin has secured multiple seven-figure settlements in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. He helped lead the Hamilton Wingo trial team that won the largest uninsured motorist verdict in Texas in 2022, which ranked among the Top 100 trucking accident verdicts in the U.S. Mr. Robin also won a six-figure arbitration award for a local married couple against their investment adviser for mismanaging their retirement savings.

Mr. Robin previously worked as a commercial litigator for international law firms representing large corporations in diverse industries, including oil & gas companies, private equity firms, and insurance companies. He relies on his experience in the corporate world in cases involving 18-wheeler crashes, motor vehicle accidents, dangerous working conditions, fraud, and many other areas.

Mr. Robin's professional recognition for serious personal injury cases and significant business disputes includes multiple appearances on the annual Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list by Thomson Reuters and the Best Lawyers Under 40 list of the top young lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine.

Dallas-based Hamilton Wingo is one of the country's premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. The firm's versatile and dedicated attorneys represent people from all walks of life in a wide range of serious cases, including personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, water contamination, and environmental litigation. To learn more, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

