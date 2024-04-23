Hamilton Wingo Partners Earn 2024 Best Lawyers in Dallas Recognition

DALLAS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The publishers of D Magazine are once again recognizing accomplished attorneys Chris Hamilton, Paul Wingo, and Brad Jackson from the Dallas plaintiffs' law firm Hamilton Wingo among the Best Lawyers in Dallas for their work in high-stakes civil lawsuits across North Texas.

All three Hamilton Wingo attorneys have earned multiple selections in D Magazine's annual guide to the city's best. The list is assembled through a comprehensive process that includes surveying thousands of attorneys from the Dallas/Fort Worth area, independent research, and final vetting by an anonymous panel of top local lawyers.

"Paul, Brad, and I are proud to be selected among the city's top lawyers," says Mr. Hamilton. "We focus on helping people in Dallas and North Texas, so being recognized by lawyers in our backyard is important and shows our commitment to clients."

Mr. Hamilton, Mr. Wingo, and Mr. Jackson are included in this year's roster of the Best Lawyers in Dallas for their work in plaintiffs' personal injury, product liability, medical liability, and business/commercial cases.

The three experienced lawyers helped Hamilton Wingo win the Top U.S. Verdict in 2022 in a wrongful death lawsuit against a Fortune 100 company. The $7.37 billion award handed down by a Dallas jury was named the year's Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict by the Courtroom View Network.

In addition to the Best Lawyers in Dallas honors, Mr. Hamilton, Mr. Wingo, and Mr. Jackson are regularly recognized for their legal expertise in The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, and other respected guides to the legal profession.

Dallas-based Hamilton Wingo is one of the country's premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. The firm's versatile and dedicated attorneys represent people from all walks of life in a wide range of serious cases, including personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, water contamination, and environmental litigation. To learn more, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP