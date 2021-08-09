Trial Lawyer Jeffrey Hammer Joins King & Spalding in Los Angeles

Hammer is an accomplished civil litigator who has represented plaintiffs and defendants in a wide range of complex commercial cases. He most recently co-led his own firm, Caldwell Hammer, with trial lawyer Chris Caldwell, and worked at Boies Schiller Flexner (BSF) until April 2020. Hammer reunites with many of his former colleagues who joined King & Spalding as a 13-partner group from BSF in April 2020.

"Jeff has an outstanding reputation as a trial lawyer, and we are thrilled that he'll be joining our ranks," said Andy Bayman, head of the firm's Trial & Global Disputes practice.

Hammer's practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, including securities and financial services litigation, class actions, and enforcement actions. He has advised a broad range of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, movie studios, tech companies, senior executives, and an international insurance company. Hammer was an associate and a partner at Caldwell Leslie & Proctor, and a partner at BSF, and clerked for Magistrate Judge Marc L. Goldman in the Central District of California. He obtained joint undergraduate degrees in civil engineering and liberal arts from the Illinois Institute of Technology and Wheaton College, and got his JD, magna cum laude, from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

"Jeff's addition to our Los Angeles team further strengthens King & Spalding's trial bench, particularly on commercial litigation matters," said L.A. office managing partner Peter Strotz. "The firm is extremely well positioned to help our clients through their toughest disputes here in the busiest trial jurisdiction in the country."

"I'm excited about the opportunities presented by King & Spalding, where I can work with excellent lawyers doing top-flight work for clients," Hammer said. "I'm particularly pleased by the firm's strong management and clear strategic vision that has enabled it to become a global powerhouse."

