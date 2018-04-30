Trial Lawyers with The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson Make Best in Dallas List

Recognized among Texas' elite trial lawyers, Mr. Branson has earned numerous record verdicts and settlements, along with some of the legal profession's highest honors. He has been honored by D Magazine every year since the inception of its Best Lawyers edition in 2001. In addition, Mr. Branson has been honored by Texas Lawbook as one of its "Lions of the Texas Bar;" included on Super Lawyers' list of the Top 10 lawyers in Texas for 11 straight years and The Best Lawyers in America guide since 1987.

A fourth-generation attorney known for her commitment to the legal industry, Debbie Branson has earned placement on D Magazine's Best Lawyers list for seven years. She is also continuously honored in The Best Lawyers in America and Texas Super Lawyers listings for her accomplishments in the courtroom. Her dedication to the community led to her receiving Dallas' oldest and most prestigious civic honor, the Linz Award, in 2016.

For the second time, Chip Brooker has joined his colleagues on the D Magazine list. His work representing the firm's clients in wrongful death and personal injury cases involving defective products, workplace and oilfield accidents, and trucking/transportation accidents has led to his recognition by The Best Lawyers in America, as well as Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Rising Stars.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm visit http://www.flbranson.com.

