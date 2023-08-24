Trialogics Opens London Office, Advancing Remote Device Management Services for Clinical Trials

News provided by

Trialogics

24 Aug, 2023, 15:08 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trialogics, a leading clinical trial software and services company, providing eConsent, IRT (RTSM), and eCOA, announced today that it is growing its overall services by expanding their Remote Device Management capabilities. Trialogics is increasing its global footprint with a new office in London that will allow it to meet ongoing clinical trial demands in the United Kingdom.

Prior to Brexit, Trialogics office in Rome supported the needs of sites throughout Europe.  The UK's break from the EU necessitated the need for a London office. Trialogics also plans to open an office in Sydney, Australia in mid-2024 to serve the growing needs of their current clients in the Asia-Pacific region.

"As our international business increases, especially the supply and management of devices, we need to expand our international presence to meet those needs as efficiently as possible," said Trialogics Chief Executive Officer, Chris Gropp.  "Expanding our integrated logistics with our other services such as eConsent, IRT (RTSM), and eCOA, gives our clients the necessary data to monitor sites, subjects, timelines and expenses." 

Trialogics deploys Samsung devices with mobile data plans to clinical trial sites.  Sites utilize the secure devices to access the Trialogics system and other various clinical trial services, manage patients and upload data to secure cloud storage. Sites also assign devices to patients to complete questionnaires, diaries and capture additional data from other mobile devices.  The data is transmitted to a central database associated with the ongoing clinical trial allowing clinicians to review the data in real-time.

"Since our founding, we have recognized the need for better mobile device management in the industry.  Trialogics has built this technology while focusing on the security of the devices and providing exceptional clinical trial services," Gropp said.

For more information about Trialogics device management services, please visit https://trialogics.com/solution/remote-device-management/.

About Trialogics – Better Systems, Faster Cures

Trialogics is a Delaware-based clinical trial software company formed in 2015 by CEO Christopher Gropp. Chris has over twenty years of clinical trial experience with particular expertise in clinical trial software. Trialogics supports eConsent, IRT (RTSM), eCOA and Remote Device Management for global clinical trials. Trialogics services can be used individually or as a fully integrated solution. Since its start, Trialogics has focused on decentralization of clinical trials and the ability to capture patient data remotely has always been part of the long-term focus. The company has headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, with offices in Rome, London, and Sydney (2024). For more information, visit trialogics.com or email [email protected].

