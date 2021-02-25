Trianz Announces Appointment of Ingo Piroth as the Chief Revenue Officer for US

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has announced Ingo Piroth's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the US.

This announcement comes as Trianz continues to scale the organization through several initiatives, including a renewed focus on its operational model. As CRO for the US, Ingo will focus on developing new business and strengthening existing client relationships and partnerships, leveraging Trianz' core strength of data-driven perspectives for digital transformation and growing industry alliances.

"COVID-19 was a strong catalyst for us in terms of accelerating the pace of digital transformation, and we led from the front with fabulous team support, resulting in extraordinary growth rate and momentum," said Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President, Trianz. "As our 2021 focus now shifts to scale and repeatability, we are excited to have Ingo moving to this key role which directly addresses our need to drive specific business development efforts through deployment of our strategic business models. Ingo's deep experience in business development across large enterprises will help us to accelerate our achievement of this goal."

"I'm very excited for Trianz' 2021 strategy and my responsibility in achieving these goals," said Ingo Piroth. "Our approach, backed by one of the world's largest repository of primary digital transformation data points, leverages benchmarking capabilities to help clients reimagine their core business processes around new employee, customer and partner experiences. Scaling our team, instituting a modern transformation-based framework, and continuing the nonwavering focus on our client's success will be my key priorities to achieve an accelerated growth trajectory."

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million data points, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data-driven transformation strategy development, and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

