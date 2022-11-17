Trianz announces the appointment of Nagaraj Sastry as Head of Data and Analytics Practice

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation technology and services firm, announced the joining of Nagaraj Sastry as Head of Data and Analytics Practice.

This announcement comes as Trianz continues to pivot towards 'IP-Led Products and Services' and scaling the organization across Enterprise Digital Transformation Services for CIO organizations, Digital Product Engineering Services for R&D / product development leaders, and Digital Platforms to accelerate digital transformations. As Head of Data and Analytics Practice, Nagaraj will be responsible for the analytics services vision and collaboration models and driving its growth.

Nagaraj began his career working for Ernst & Young as a Chartered Accountant in India. Prior to joining Trianz, Nagaraj led the global Data Analytics Practice at HCL Technologies and held leadership roles in data management at Satyam, Fortis, and Wipro - building the practice, creating solutions and time to value accelerators. With global experience spanning North America, India, APAC, and Europe, Nagaraj has overseen the design of best practices in the data and analytics space, and helped establish strong data foundations and insights that have changed the course of business for enterprises that rely on data.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nagaraj as Head of Data and Analytics Practice at Trianz," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "Nagaraj's experience is in direct alignment with Trianz innovative IP-led services that have yielded positive outcomes for numerous clients and setting the stage for robust, non-linear scaling to success. I am confident that Nagaraj's expertise will fortify our approach of leading with IP to accelerate time to market, reduce manual efforts and optimize the costs of transformation."

"I am excited to join Trianz and have the opportunity to transform how analytics are conceptualized, delivered, and supported with IP-led services," said Nagaraj. "I am fully aligned with Trianz' data and analytics vision and its commitment to accelerate business value through products, accelerators, and data-mesh like solutions. I look forward to bringing my experience in data and analytics to build on this momentum and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Nagaraj is a well-renowned thought leader who spends significant time as a speaker in forums such as Public Sector Network, AWS, Snowflake, Denodo, and W.E.F.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email [email protected] or visit www.trianz.com.

About Crossing the Digital Faultline

Authored by Sri Manchala, Crossing the Digital Faultline is a data-driven analysis of digital transformations worldwide. It explores the causal factors, the tectonic shifts we will see across industries worldwide and the art and science of leading transformations successfully.

