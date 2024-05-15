Trianz Appoints Ravishankar Savita as Head of Data & Analytics Practice, Reaffirming Commitment to Data-Driven Transformation Excellence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation technology & services company Trianz is pleased to announce the appointment of Ravishankar Savita as the Head of Data & Analytics Practice. With over two decades of experience in technology transformation and system engineering, Ravishankar brings a wealth of strategic leadership and expertise in architecting and leading large scale digital transformation to Trianz.

Ravishankar's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Trianz as it reaffirms its commitment to redefine the digital landscape through an "IP Led" model, leveraging its cutting-edge hyper-automated platforms, including Concierto.Cloud, Extrica.AI, and Pulse. Ravishankar's demonstrated success in scaling practices, cultivating innovation ecosystems, and fostering strategic partnerships position him as a key asset in spearheading the Data & Analytics Practice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ravishankar Savita to Trianz as our new Head of Data & Analytics Practice," said Seshi Vanguru, Chief Revenue Officer at Trianz. "His strategic acumen, strong analytical skills, and exceptional ability to cultivate meaningful relationships will play a pivotal role in driving tangible business outcomes and fostering sustainable growth within our Data & Analytics Practice. As we continue to innovate and deliver transformative solutions to our clients, Ravishankar's leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our commitment to driving value and excellence in the data-driven era."

Ravishankar's distinguished career includes senior leadership roles at renowned organizations such as Virtusa, Agilent Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors, where he incubated and scaled high performing offerings, platforms, and teams to drive business value in Data & Analytics, AI, API Integration, Microservices, SDLC Automation, Middleware Solutions, Application Modernization, and Generative AI.

"I am excited to join Trianz and lead the Data & Analytics Practice during this transformative era of digital evolution," said Ravishankar. "I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team at Trianz to deliver innovative solutions that not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations. By leveraging cutting-edge, IP-led solutions, we'll not only redefine the industry standards but also solidify our reputation as the go-to partner for forward-thinking organizations seeking to unlock the full potential of their data assets."

Based in New Jersey, US, Ravishankar will leverage his expertise to accelerate Trianz's growth trajectory in the data-driven landscape. Join us in extending a warm welcome to Ravishankar as we set out on this exciting journey to drive digital innovation and empower businesses to thrive in the data-driven era.

Trianz is a leading-edge technology platforms and services company that accelerates digital transformations at Fortune 100 and emerging companies worldwide in data & analytics, digital experiences, cloud infrastructure, and security. Our "IP Led Transformations" approach, informed by insights from a recent global study spanning 20+ industries and 5000+ companies, addresses challenges posed by the rapid pace of AI-driven transformation, digital talent scarcity, and economic uncertainty. Our IP and platforms, including Concierto, Extrica, and Pulse, revolutionize cloud adoption, data analytics, and AI insights, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of digital transformation seamlessly.

Founded in California and with an organization of over 2,000 associates across the United States and India, Trianz is a Premier Partner of AWS, consistently rated #1 by clients for value delivery over the past five years. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and has been certified as a Great Place to Work for three years in a row. To learn more about Trianz, email [email protected] or visit www.trianz.com.

Watch Trianz CEO Sri Manchala's insightful interview with Bloomberg on Partner | Crossing The Digital Faultline & Leading Towards Transformative Success - YouTube and delve deeper into his book Crossing the Digital Faultline at Crossing the Digital Faultline | Trianz.

