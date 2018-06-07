Trianz Appoints Rollen Roberson as Vice President, Client Relations

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452308/PRNE_TrianzUpdated_Logo.jpg )



Rollen brings extensive experience in successfully guiding cross-functional IT development and consulting teams in planning, redesigning, and introducing cutting-edge digital and business solutions. He specializes in leading the development of new technologies by integrating data, machine learning, and enhanced user experience(s) while guiding cultural change through DevOps principles and practices.

Prior to joining Trianz, Rollen was with Presidio, a technology solutions firm. This was preceded by an association with Sequoia Worldwide, a California-based start-up focused on cloud consulting, and eight years with Accenture in its Infrastructure and, later, Cloud and Infrastructure practice handling US-wide and global responsibilities. Earlier in his career, Rollen has served in the US Army in the 82nd Airborne Division.

Rollen is a Computer Science graduate from Saint Louis University (Missouri, US), and has earned his Masters in International Business from the same institution.

Speaking on the development, Sri Manchala, Founder/President and CEO of Trianz, said, "We are very happy to welcome Rollen to the Trianz family. With him on board, we are certain the key client partnerships will scale up significantly by helping our clients across industries achieve their most strategic growth goals."

"I am very pleased and honored to join the Trianz team. Our industry is in a very complex and exciting period, and clients need seasoned digital expertise such as those from Trianz," Rollen said in a statement. "I once heard that 'the future depends on what you do today.' I believe this to be true, and Trianz exemplifies this belief through action and client commitment," he added.

