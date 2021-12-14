Trianz Appoints Sridhar Ramasubbu As Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation technology and services firm, announced today the appointment of Sridhar Ramasubbu as the Chief Financial Officer. Sridhar will be responsible for driving the company's overall financial strategy, including growth plans, as it enters a very important year of evolution.





Sridhar brings over 25 years of rich experience and a proven track record of success in global tech services. As CFO - International at Wipro, Sridhar was a key member of the leadership team that transformed Wipro into a leading organization across four continents and over 75 countries. Along the journey, Sridhar led the initiative to list Wipro's ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange. He also played a key role in pioneering the concept of Global Development Centers, establishing their U.S. operations, and actively participating in their M&A efforts resulting in the acquisition of 11 entities valued at over $1 billion.

Sridhar also understands what it takes to scale mid-sized organizations. During his recent stint with Brillio, Sridhar contributed to the company's financial transformation, generating strong revenue growth and significantly improving profitability over 12 months. He received a nomination for the 2020 Best CFO award in the mid-size category.

"I am pleased to welcome Sridhar to our leadership team," says Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "Sridhar is a seasoned financial executive with a proven track record in leading global teams supporting multi-billion-dollar operations in a complex market environment. His financial acumen, results-oriented mindset, and leadership skills will help us scale from a growth, profit, and employee well-being standpoint. I am confident that Sridhar will be a valuable asset as the company works towards achieving its growth objectives."

"I am very excited to join the Trianz team. Trianz has unique strengths, a strong brand, deep digital transformation capabilities, a stable leadership team portfolio, and a strong culture," said Sridhar. "This team has also overcome several Covid related adversities along the way, and is on the threshold of transforming into a 'digital tech and services company' with several emerging IPs. Not many companies have achieved such a transformation or have a 'blue-chip' potential during this time of adversity. I look forward to working with the leadership team to help accelerate growth, scaling, profitability, and enhance value for all stakeholders."

Sridhar holds an engineering and management degree from BITS, Pilani.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about PULSE, email [email protected] or visit www.trianz.com.

