Trianz Clinches High-profile 2018 American Business Awards Win

This year, the program received more than 3,700 nominations from private, public, for-profit and non-profit US organizations in different categories including technology, management, product, company and leadership. Over 200 professionals evaluated the nominations to select the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners.

Representing Trianz at the event, Ira Horowitz, Vice President - Client Relationships, said, "Continuous innovation is key for business transformation and market success. We walk the talk through our dedicated Centers of Excellence, systems and processes that nurture Trianz' culture of innovation across the cloud, analytics, digital, infrastructure, and security paradigms. Being recognized by the American Business Awards validates our own and our clients' belief in us."

The winners were announced in a gala ceremony at the New York Marriott Marquis, New York City (US).

