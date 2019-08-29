Trianz Featured Among Top 25 Case Studies in New ISG Book on Digital Excellence

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, announced it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, for its role in one of the top 25 examples of digital transformation in 2019, as featured in the newly published ISG book, Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships.

Trianz was recognized for its work with a leading fintech company. As detailed in the ISG book, Trianz successfully leveraged an agile methodology to develop a cloud-agnostic automation process for the client capable of facilitating efficient and fast payments, thereby enhancing customer experience manifold. Trianz also developed a cloud portal page that allowed the client to automatically provision infrastructure, find and modify infrastructure-related information, and raise the necessary support tickets – simply by the client logging into the page. Trianz not only rebuilt the client's core systems completely on the cloud, but also increased the client's revenue tally by nearly 200 percent.

Expressing their pleasure on Trianz being conferred with this distinction, Ganeshan Venkateshwaran President at Trianz said, "It is an honor for us at Trianz to have been selected by ISG among the 'Top 25 Examples of Digital Transformation in 2019.' It is a validation of the efficacy of our approachable digital solutions and outcome‐focused execution that provide demonstrable long-term value and superior digital transformation results."

"At Trianz, we are extremely aware of enterprises' overwhelming necessity to evolve, and transform themselves, into digital entities. Being lauded by an institution of ISG's stature, therefore, is tremendous motivation for us to keep pushing the bar while helping clients achieve maximum efficiency and agility, while keeping pace with the speed of this all-encompassing digital change," Prashant Bhavaraju, Vice President – Marketing at Trianz, said in a statement.

Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships is the product of a rigorous examination of a significant number of digital case studies submitted by the provider community. ISG evaluated each case study by interviewing the customers involved, assessing the impact of each transformation on the customer's business and indexing ISG's evaluation criteria to determine the top 25 case studies that would be published in the book.

"We have selected Trianz as among the best of the best because Trianz has demonstrated a deep – and practical – understanding of what it truly means to digitally transform an enterprise," said Paul Reynolds, partner and chief research officer, ISG. "Through their innovative execution, application of cutting-edge digital technologies and overall commitment to excellence, Trianz has helped its customer achieve impressive, tangible business results."

Each of the digital transformation case studies published in the book was evaluated on the basis of the following criteria:

Uniqueness: The provider's ability to help its clients think beyond the obvious in digital transformation and design the abstract.

The provider's ability to help its clients think beyond the obvious in digital transformation and design the abstract. Complexity: Obtaining success while driving the design and delivery of complex digital solutions.

Obtaining success while driving the design and delivery of complex digital solutions. Impact: The net business impact the transformation delivered to the end client.

The net business impact the transformation delivered to the end client. Commitment to Client Success: The provider's commitment to the success of its clients, as demonstrated through flexibility, collaboration, investments or commercial innovations.

To view Trianz' digital case study from Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships click here.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

