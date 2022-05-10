Trianz is positioned as a 'Market Leader' in ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report, U.S. 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a leading end-to-end digital transformation services firm, is proud to announce that Information Services Group (ISG) has named it as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ – ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners 2022 report in ServiceNow Consulting Services, and ServiceNow Managed Services Providers. The report also named Trianz a Rising Star in ServiceNow Implementation & Integration Services.

The ISG Provider Lens study™ highlights Trianz' strongly differentiated consulting service offerings, domain expertise, and end-to-end, best-in-class ServiceNow Consulting, Implementation & Integration, and Managed Services capabilities to enable its clients to address their most complex issues around digital, cloud, analytics, and platforms.

"Business of all sizes and across industries are realizing the growing imperative of end-to-end digitalization and stakeholder experience transformation to accelerate growth and unlock value," said KC Sreeram, Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Practices, Trianz. "We are excited to be recognized as leaders in the quadrants of ServiceNow Consulting Services and ServiceNow Managed Services. These are a credible validation of our capabilities and expertise to help our clients achieve the most value from their IT investments."

By matching companies with the right ServiceNow consultant and collaborating to create a customized service solution, Trianz offers the shortest path from an outdated IT workflow to a truly integrated, proactive platform that helps business leaders overcome their digital transformation challenges.

"Trianz takes a data-driven and insight-powered approach to value realization in its ServiceNow services, thereby enabling clients to include ServiceNow as an integral part of their service management and eventual digital transformation journey. What differentiates Trianz' ServiceNow services is the ability of its ServiceNow consultants to rapidly create and execute tailor-made transformation plans for Fortune 500 as well as emerging businesses," said Tapati Bandopadhyay, Principal Analyst, ISG Research.

The report outlines Trianz' key strengths in ServiceNow Consulting, Implementation & Integration, and Managed Services, including:

Strong experience and presence in the US market and with specific go-to-market messaging focused on industry and business verticals and target customer personas for these services (strategically relevant CXO level roles).

and with specific go-to-market messaging focused on industry and business verticals and target customer personas for these services (strategically relevant CXO level roles). An impressive line-up of IPs on the ServiceNow platform for long-term strategic transformation and business gains.

for long-term strategic transformation and business gains. An efficient delivery model with tested and assured results realized with cloud strategies, cloud Ops, AI, data strategies, and AIOps to create integrated practice and cross-pollination opportunities.

cloud strategies, cloud Ops, AI, data strategies, and AIOps to create integrated practice and cross-pollination opportunities. Automation-first activities-based approach towards ServiceNow implementations, thereby enabling clients for improvisation and not just running operations.

towards ServiceNow implementations, thereby enabling clients for improvisation and not just running operations. Differentiated ServiceNow practice and managed services capabilities with continuous improvisation through automation/optimization, metrics and dashboards with SLA optimization, and service-oriented KPIs beyond tech availability.

with continuous improvisation through automation/optimization, metrics and dashboards with SLA optimization, and service-oriented KPIs beyond tech availability. Best practice-driven approach for out-of-the-box implementation, integration, and customization: Strong credentials when it comes to out-of-the-box ServiceNow implementation and integration with custom applications, third-party applications, data sources, and tools in a seamless way, providing the best of both worlds by exploiting platform functionalities and customization required, if any.

About ISG:

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Trianz:

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz' portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email [email protected] or visit www.trianz.com.

