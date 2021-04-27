Trianz Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ 2021 Quadrant Report for Enterprise Service Management - Tools and Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz , a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has been recognized as a leader by the global technology research and advisory firm, Information Services Group (ISG), in its ISG Provider Lens™ 2021 Quadrant Report: Enterprise Service Management (ESM) – Tools and Services.

In this report, ISG highlights the current market positioning of ESM Consulting and Transformation, ESM Implementation and Integration Consulting, and ESM Tools and ESM Managed Service Providers for enterprises in the U.S. and how each provider addresses the key region-specific challenges. It lays out the current positioning of ESM service players in the U.S. with a comprehensive overview of the market's competitive landscape.

Trianz is recognized for its unique approach for a maturity tailored consulting and implementation strategy, which helps clients expand their existing IT services into enterprise services.

The Consulting and Transformation services of Trianz include all relevant IT processes such as ITSM, IT operations management, IT business management, customer service management, SecOps, GRC, and HR service delivery in alignment with industry standards and ITIL best practices framework.

The firm's ESM Implementation and Integration services cover processes such as custom integration across heterogeneous platforms, implementing core ITSM modules, service catalog, discovery, service mapping, event management, orchestration and automation, and migration of service management applications from various vendor platforms to a new platform.

"It's an honor to be recognized by ISG as a leader and a solid acknowledgment of our expertise in delivering integrated end-to-end service management solutions," said Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President, Trianz. "We have spent a significant amount of time and investment in our capabilities to deliver centralized and streamlined processes across the organization and improved self-service capabilities for better user experience. Empowering and enabling enterprises to transform them from slow and reactive, with siloed functions and departments, into an integrated, efficient working environment goes to the core of our digitalization approach."

"Trianz is committed to expanding IT capacity through automated fulfillment and implementation, and integration of multiple vendor tools, as well as delivering differentiated process know-how to build a comprehensive ESM strategy as part of the digitization journey," said KC Sreeram, Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Practices, Trianz. "We're delighted for this recognition, which is a solid acknowledgment of our significant investments in building ESM and ITSM capabilities, knowledge, and skills."

"With a deep understanding of ESM and the data-driven advisory approach, Trianz is clearly a leader in strategic transformation consulting and implementation for ESM," said Lutz Peichert, Executive Advisor, ISG. "A broad range of partnerships with all leading software companies, including two of the major ESM product suppliers (ServiceNow and BMC), enable Trianz to turn a strategy into an architectural blueprint that works," he added.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data driven transformation strategy development, and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

Trianz Media Team

[email protected]

+1-408-387-5800

SOURCE Trianz