Trianz Names Sheppard Lyngdoh as Chief Delivery Officer

Sheppard brings extensive experience in successfully leading global teams, with direct P&L responsibility. An accomplished business and technology leader, his areas of expertise encompass customer facing and global delivery across the value chain including business unit management, delivery leadership, client engagement, solution and platform innovation, product development, program/account management, and operations. He is also an industry knowledge expert in the BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer retail, telecom and e-commerce domains.

Prior to joining Trianz, Sheppard worked for major tier 1 technology firms including TCS, Infosys and Wipro, where he has successfully managed large customer accounts with multiple engagements. The scope of these engagements has covered application development, maintenance and support, infrastructure management services, business process operations and management in managed services delivery, testing, transition strategy and execution, portfolio rationalization, and consulting with various pricing models for clients across U.S., Canada, UK and mainland Europe.

Sheppard is a Computer Science Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras (India), and has earned his PG Diploma in Management (Systems and Finance) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta (India).

Speaking on the development, Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, Head - Global Technology Services at Trianz, said, "We are very happy to welcome Sheppard to the Trianz family as our Chief Delivery Officer. With him on board, we are certain Trianz' Digital Evolution-facilitating expertise will gain an unprecedented edge - both in terms of technology enablement, as well as competitive agile business transformations."

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit http://www.trianz.com.

