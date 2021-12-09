Trianz' PULSE and Workgrid Partner to Reimagine the Workplace of Tomorrow

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation technology and services firm, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Workgrid Software, a provider of intelligent digital workplace solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Mutual Insurance.

The partnership will deliver a customized modern workplace coupled with a digital assistant that integrates across enterprise applications to deliver personalized, contextual information, content, and tasks to distributed workforces.

"Technology does not enable digital transformations – people do," says Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "The PULSE Digital Workplace addresses two strategic themes in the post-COVID world. Firstly, it drives 'ease of working' and organizational affinity for the employees. Secondly, experiences delivered by PULSE accelerate their understanding of what 'going digital' means, and engages them better in organization-wide transformational initiatives. This partnership with Workgrid will enable us to deliver a modernized workplace powered by intelligent automations, smart digital assistants, predictive analytics and a built-in enterprise social platform to enable productivity, collaboration, communities, career orientation, and lower stress."

Trianz' PULSE is a reimagination of the workplace that integrates legacy apps with a custom intranet portal, made-to-order data lakes and analytics, and an enterprise social platform. PULSE is a wholly unique digital platform and super-app for employees, managers, leaders, and HR within your enterprise. It can also be extended to your clients, customers, partners, suppliers, franchisees, and more. Users can access applications, collaborate with colleagues, manage meetings, track projects, and keep a finger on the pulse of their development and career wellbeing – while a combination of modern enterprise analytics, seamless integrations, and robust workflow automations are making it happen in the background.

Workgrid's digital assistant is built to simplify the workday for employees by integrating with the core enterprise systems they use each day, intelligently aggregating tasks, approvals, critical information, and more – all into a unified experience that can be surfaced onto an intranet, web portal or a mobile app.

"Our mission is to make work simpler, more efficient, and engaging," says Brett Caldon, CEO and Co-Founder of Workgrid. "By partnering with Trianz, we will be able to customize and deploy our digital assistant with intelligent apps that drive productivity and engagement to a centralized work hub."

The PULSE and Workgrid partnership will help human resources organizations deliver modern workplace experiences for employees, and play a leadership role in the transformation of their organizations.

About Workgrid Software



Workgrid Software, Inc. – a company wholly-owned by Liberty Mutual Group provides intelligent workplace software solutions that are purpose-built for an enterprise—by an enterprise. Workgrid Software's initial product the Workgrid Assistant empowers employees with a modern interface and integrated chatbot serving as their digital assistant telling them what they need to know, when they need to know it, so they can get more work done, faster. Workgrid makes work simpler and more efficient for employees by automating administrative requests and surfacing personalized daily tasks, information, and reminders through a single, intuitive interface. You can learn more about Workgrid by visiting www.workgrid.com

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.



In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2020 gross written premium. We also rank 71st on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2020 revenue. As of December 31, 2020, we had $43.8 billion in annual consolidated revenue.



We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.



For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about PULSE, email [email protected] or visit www.pulsedigital.work.

