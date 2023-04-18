Trianz Sponsors Big Cheese Gala Class Reunion Providing Mentorship for Boston Public Schools Students

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and technology services firm Trianz is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Big Cheese Class Reunion, a 20th Anniversary Gala celebrating two decades of connecting Boston Public Schools (BPS) students with corporate and community leaders. The Big Cheese is an Initiative by Boston Partners in Education. The event will be held on May 5, 2023, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place.

As a sponsor of the Big Cheese Gala Class Reunion, Trianz is committed to providing mentoring support for 10 BPS students, ensuring they have access to valuable opportunities to learn and grow from experienced leaders for transformative professional development and support. This sponsorship is a testament to Trianz' dedication to community involvement and support of education initiatives.

"We are proud to sponsor the Big Cheese Gala Class Reunion and provide mentoring support to Boston Public Schools students," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "As a company dedicated to education and community initiatives, we believe mentoring is critical to preparing students for successful careers and fulfilling lives. We are committed to investing in the future leaders of our community and continue to make a positive impact. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with Big Cheese alumni leaders who have joined students in Boston classrooms over the years and support the continued success of this initiative."

The Big Cheese Reads initiative was launched in 2004 to bring the nation's first CEO-driven academic mentoring campaign to Boston – a unique opportunity to inspire and motivate Boston's future leaders. Over 20 years, the initiative has introduced thousands of BPS students to hundreds of Boston's corporate, civic, and community leaders.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cyber security technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email [email protected] or visit www.trianz.com.

About Crossing the Digital Faultline

Authored by Sri Manchala, Crossing the Digital Faultline is a data-driven analysis of digital transformations worldwide. It explores the causal factors, the tectonic shifts we will see across industries worldwide and the art and science of leading transformations successfully.

