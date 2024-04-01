Trianz Strengthens Talent Acquisition with the Appointment of Preeti Verma Vig as AVP & Head of Leadership & Sales Hiring

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation software and services firm Trianz proudly announces the appointment of Preeti Verma Vig as Assistant Vice President (AVP) and Head of Leadership and Sales Hiring. With over two decades of exemplary experience in global HR functions, Preeti brings a wealth of expertise to her new role, having excelled in various capacities at reputed organizations such as Genpact and Grey Orange.

Preeti's appointment marks a significant stride forward for Trianz as it continues to redefine its value proposition with an 'IP Led' model. This innovative approach aims to deliver the fastest time to value, lowest human dependence, and highest ROI for clients, leveraging our hyper-automated platforms such as Concierto.Cloud, Extrica.AI, and Pulse.

In her new role at Trianz, Preeti will spearhead leadership hiring initiatives, leveraging her extensive experience and strategic acumen to identify and attract top-tier talent. Additionally, she will play a pivotal role in enhancing talent branding and marketing efforts, further solidifying Trianz' position as an employer of choice in the global marketplace.

Throughout her distinguished career, Preeti has showcased exceptional proficiency in business partnering, talent management, and talent acquisition, distinguishing herself as a leader in global HR operations at Genpact. At Grey Orange, she successfully led talent acquisition initiatives across the APAC, EMEA, and India regions, underscoring her ability to drive strategic recruitment efforts on a global scale.

"We are thrilled to welcome Preeti to the Trianz family," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and Author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "Her proven track record of success and her deep understanding of talent acquisition will play a pivotal role in hiring leaders driven by our purpose - to help accelerate digital transformations - and motivated to change the way our industry delivers value. We are confident her leadership will propel our hiring efforts to new heights, enabling us to continue driving industry-leading transformations in cloud, data and analytics, AI, and the digital workplace."

"I am thrilled to join the Trianz family," said Preeti Verma Vig. "I am excited to leverage my extensive global experience to lead impactful leadership hiring initiatives with a focus on innovation and excellence. Together, we will continue to raise the bar in talent acquisition, driving transformative growth for Trianz and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Preeti's domain expertise is further underscored by her Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification and recognition as a certified 'Licensed to Hire' professional by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Join us in welcoming Preeti to Trianz. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey toward excellence in talent acquisition, reaffirming our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to our clients.

About Trianz

Trianz is a leading-edge technology platforms and services company that accelerates digital transformations at Fortune 100 and emerging companies worldwide in data & analytics, digital experiences, cloud infrastructure, and security. Our "IP Led Transformations" approach, informed by insights from a recent global study spanning 20+ industries and 5000+ companies, addresses challenges posed by the rapid pace of AI-driven transformation, digital talent scarcity, and economic uncertainty. Our IP and platforms, including Concierto, Extrica, and Pulse, revolutionize cloud adoption, data analytics, and AI insights, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of digital transformation seamlessly.

Founded in California and with an organization of nearly 2,000 associates across the United States and India, Trianz is a Premier Partner of AWS, consistently rated #1 by clients for value delivery over the past five years. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and has been certified as a Great Place to Work for three years in a row. To learn more about Trianz, email [email protected] or visit www.trianz.com.

Watch Trianz CEO Sri Manchala's insightful interview with Bloomberg on Partner | Crossing The Digital Faultline & Leading Towards Transformative Success - YouTube and delve deeper into his book Crossing the Digital Faultline at Crossing the Digital Faultline | Trianz.

