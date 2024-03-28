Trianz Welcomes Israel Abraham as Vice President of Services for Extrica.ai - The Data to AI Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation technology & services company Trianz is pleased to announce the appointment of Israel Abraham as Vice President of Extrica Platform Services.

Trianz has embarked on a transformative journey, redefining its value proposition with an 'IP Led' model, with a commitment to deliver the fastest time to value, lowest human dependence, and highest ROI. Central to this approach are our hyper-automated platforms, Concierto.Cloud , Extrica.AI, and Pulse , driving industry-leading transformations in cloud, data and analytics, AI, and the digital workplace.

Israel Abraham is a very well-known pioneer and industry leader in AI, data management, and analytics systems, with over three decades of experience. He joins as the services leader for Extrica- the Trianz Data to AI platform, which productizes data, provides data a face and purpose, and accelerates time to insights and AI by 50% or more. In the role of Extrica Services leader, Israel will lead the shaping, visioning, and delivery of Extrica.ai based enterprise wide datamesh, BI, and AI solutions for customers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Israel Abraham to the Trianz family," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. "He is a leader in modernization as well as conceptualization of data platforms anew. Israel's prior background in the industry with financial services and insurance giants underscores our commitment to securing top-tier talent that brings real-world experiences and needs to our technology platforms. As we continue to broaden our footprint in the digital transformation space, Israel's visionary leadership and practical experience will serve as the cornerstone in accelerating insights and AI to deliver transformative value to our clients."

Having played pivotal roles in highly reputed and large organizations such as Liberty Mutual Insurance, MassMutual, Safeco, and CNA Insurance, Israel has garnered recognition as a seasoned leader in big data and AI cloud implementations. His accolades include the prestigious 2014 Ventana Research IT Innovation Award, the 2009 Informatica MDM Innovation Award, and three filed Data Engineering patents in the last four years.

"Trianz has been at the forefront of digital innovation, and Extrica.ai is a paradigm shifting data to AI platform that completely changes how analytics and AI are delivered- much faster, taking business ahead of change. I am excited to scale the adoption of the Extrica platform, which has attracted attention from giants across the industry and hyperscalers," said Israel Abraham. "I look forward to engaging with customers, bringing my own experiences, and collaborating with the talented team at Trianz to further enhance the capabilities of the Extrica Platform Services to transform data & AI strategies, execution, and outcomes for customers."

