Trianz Supports Massachusetts General Hospital's Aspire Spring Gala as Sterling Sponsor

Aspire is a program run by the Massachusetts General Hospital, a non-profit organization, for children, teens and adults afflicted by autism and Asperger's Syndrome to provide them with financial assistance, knowledge and other essential skills necessary to lead a complete and independent life. In its eighteenth edition this year, the Aspire Spring Gala intends to continue helping individuals with these disorders to improve their self-awareness, social competency, and stress management capabilities.

Trianz, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, consistently strives to make a difference in society by supporting community programs that are of economic, social and environmental importance.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Sri Manchala, CEO and President of Trianz, said, "We are happy to be supporting the 2018 Aspire Gala as a Sterling Sponsor, and are glad our contribution will help Aspire to extend its services to more program participants and thereby, enable them to reach their full potential."

About Aspire

Aspire is a highly successful, therapeutically-based program that serves children, teens and adults with high cognitive autism spectrum disorder and related social profiles. Additionally, the program supports more than 15 area school districts and conducts workshops serving 700 education and private sector professionals each year. Aspire works to develop participants' social skills and help them develop greater independence. For more details, please visit: https://giving.massgeneral.org/aspire-gala/

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Rosemont, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Denver, Irvine, Raleigh, San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information, visit http://www.trianz.com.

