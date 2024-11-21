Trianz to Showcase its IP-Led Platforms focused on Digital Transformation at AWS re:Invent 2024, as a Gold Sponsor

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global leader in digital transformation services, is thrilled to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at AWS re:Invent 2024, scheduled from December 2-6 in Las Vegas. Representatives from Trianz will showcase two of the company's groundbreaking solutions at the event, alongside Amazon Web Services (AWS) leaders: Concierto, an end-to-end cloud adoption platform, and Avrio, a cutting-edge data-to-AI platform.

Visitors can find Trianz at Booth 786 during AWS re:Invent 2024.

In partnership with AWS, through a recently signed Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA), Trianz is poised to redefine the landscape of cloud transformation for enterprises worldwide. This collaboration combines Trianz's cutting-edge Concierto platform, with AWS's robust cloud infrastructure, creating a powerful solution for simplifying cloud migrations, modernization, and management.

Achieve Seamless Cloud Adoption with Trianz and AWS at Booth 786, re:Invent 2024

Concierto in Action – Low to No Cost Migrations, Maximum ROI

Concierto, the company's zero-code, hyper-automated SaaS platform, enables enterprises to simplify and accelerate their digital transformations. Its three-solutions ensure seamless cloud adoption journey for their customers:

Concierto MIGRATE : Migrate infrastructure 200%+ faster than traditional methods with zero-code automation.

: Migrate infrastructure 200%+ faster than traditional methods with zero-code automation. Concierto MANAGE : Gain unified control over hybrid and multi-cloud environments with access to 1,000+ automation tools.

: Gain unified control over hybrid and multi-cloud environments with access to 1,000+ automation tools. Concierto MAXIMIZE: Optimize costs and maximize cloud ROI with powerful analytics and insights.

Discover how enterprises are achieving 200%+ faster cloud migrations with Concierto. Consultations with Trianz's experts include access to an in-depth e-book outlining advanced migration strategies.

Kickstart your Data to AI journey with Avrio - Unlock the power of enterprise data through simple conversation at Booth 786, re:Invent 2024

Avrio's zero-code, hyper automated data platform, transforms complex and siloed data into actionable insights instantly – no technical expertise required. Using AI, users can interact with their data in plain English, get real-time analytics, and make informed decisions. Access insights through Avrio's intuitive BI studio or any preferred BI tools. Avrio ensures that the entire analytics journey happens in real time.

Trianz experts will demonstrate Avrio's capabilities and provide consultations at Booth 786, offering:

Expert Consultations : Explore how Avrio fits into enterprise data strategy.

: Explore how Avrio fits into enterprise data strategy. Real-Time Demos : Experience the power of real-time analytics in action.

: Experience the power of real-time analytics in action. Exclusive Offers: Discover our Exclusive 1-Year Free* Modernization Offer.

Don't miss the Lightning Talk

A key highlight of re:Invent will be the lightning session by Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz & author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. In his session, titled "Automated Migrations Set the Stage for Accelerated Transformations," he will delve into how migration is not merely a technical task of moving workloads but a strategic enabler for unlocking innovation, agility, and scalability.

Sri Manchala will share insights into the transformative power of Concierto in automating migrations, eliminating hybrid and multi-cloud management complexities, and creating a strong foundation for enterprises to embark on modernization and AI-driven transformations.

Details:

December 4, 2024

11:30 AM

Theater 2 (AWS for Industries Pavilion)

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies and accelerates digital evolutions through technology platforms and excellence in execution. Powered by research, technology, and experience, we enable customers transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging new Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security adoption and management platforms. With over 2,000 employees worldwide, offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Singapore and technology centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Trianz and its partners serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information about Trianz, visit www.trianz.com.

Sri Manchala's interview with Bloomberg can be viewed on Partner | Crossing The Digital Faultline & Leading Towards Transformative Success - YouTube . More information about Crossing the Digital Faultline can be found at Crossing the Digital Faultline | Trianz

