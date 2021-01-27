Trianz Welcomes Brian Collier as Vice President - Digital Strategy and Transformation Practice Leader

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm – announced that Brian Collier has joined its team as vice president and practice leader of the Digital Strategy and Transformation Practice.

At Trianz, Brian will lead Trianz' efforts in shaping client's digital transformation with a systemic strategic perspective that connects customer-centric outcomes with business goals, creating new and better ways of developing products and service offerings aligned to the customer value chain.

Under his leadership, the digital transformation approach will be grounded in the understanding of client's current digital maturity state through Trianz' benchmarking expertise, but also apply a 'futurists' strategic method and mindset to help clients meet their customers' needs in the face of ever-increasing change.

"Digital strategy and transformation require a systemic level of thinking across customers, competition and the organization," Brian said. "Our consultants will work at the intersection of strategy, design, technology and data to realize customer and business outcomes and help our clients evolve."

Prior to Trianz, Brian has worked in senior leadership positions across several industry verticals. At Wipro Digital, he led the West Coast Practice for Digital Strategy and Transformation, and was instrumental in blueprinting and delivering new customer experience, technologies and business models for companies.

In the UK, Brian founded Colliance Consultancy, a boutique firm working with clients such as Lloyds Banking Group on business and digital transformation. As Head of Digital and Design at the Consumer Finance Division of Lloyds Banking Group, he was instrumental in reimagining the digital customer experience transformation.

Brian is the founder of The PhD Pivot, an organization that mentors and coaches PhDs to transition from academia to industry or consulting. He has also served as an advisor to The Future Strategy Club and Guidepoint.

"I'm very excited to begin this new journey with Trianz and am looking forward to sharing my customer-centric expertise," said Brian. "Companies are facing disruptive threats and asking how to respond. The time is ripe for companies to make increasingly big and bold bets on how the future will unfold. My aim is to help business leaders understand their threats and opportunities and create new strategies fueled by design, technology, and data, while leveraging Trianz' differentiating expertise and capabilities."

"We are pleased to have Brian on board to lead our Digital Strategy and Transformation practice; bringing his tremendous experience and expertise," said Ingo Piroth, Senior Vice President and National Practice Leader – US, Trianz. "Brian has the expertise we needed to help our clients in their holistic digital transformation journeys for succeeding in uncertain market conditions. He will be a key asset to complimenting all of our service offerings."

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million datapoints, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data driven transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

Trianz Media Team

[email protected]

+1-408-387-5800

SOURCE Trianz