Trianz Welcomes Laura Ferracane as Vice President - Global Human Resources

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has announced the appointment of Laura Ferracane as the Vice President of Global Human Resources.

Laura will lead global human capital management (HCM) at Trianz overseeing global strategy, employee experience and well-being, and the development of the most trained talent in the arena of digital transformations.

Laura brings more than twenty years of human resources leadership experience helping companies create streamlined HR practices and competitive advantage in the marketplace. Her capabilities span the breadth of human capital development domestically and globally, especially in services organizations.

"We are thrilled to have Laura on board to lead global human resources for Trianz. Her experience with learning and development, performance and career management, employee well-being and digital workplaces fit perfectly with our highest priorities," said Sri Manchala, Chairman and CEO, Trianz. "Human capital will play the most indispensable role in helping us scale organizations to their full potential in the digital era, and Laura's experience and leadership will be pivotal to Trianz' success as a premier digital transformation services firm."

Prior to joining Trianz, Laura held leadership positions at Deloitte Consulting, Stanton Chase International and RGS Energy, focused on developing and executing innovative talent strategies. Most recently, she was providing organizational development consulting to Cloudera in the Silicon Valley.

"I am excited to join Trianz at a pivotal time in its evolution," said Laura Ferracane, Vice President of Global Human Resources. "The firm is poised for significant growth in the market given longstanding investments in the digital transformation space. I'm especially heartened by the senior leadership's recognition of the importance and commitment to nurturing and preparing talent for a radically new future, their well-being and growth."

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million data points, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, data driven transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps client's transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

