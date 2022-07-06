Trianz Wins 2022 Chief Learning Officer LearningElite Awards for Learning and Development Excellence

Annual learning and development benchmarking program recognizes Trianz for workforce development efforts

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has won its second Chief Learning Officer's LearningElite Awards for Excellence in Learning and Development (L&D).

LearningElite Awards program recognizes organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies to deliver significant business results that benefit their organization, industry and the learning and development field. The program is presented each year by Chief Learning Officer (CLO), a publication of BetterWork Media Group.

Since 2011, the LearningElite program has aimed to identify and recognize industry leaders and the importance of the role in organizational success while providing powerful benchmarking data for world-class learning and development through best practices, principles and strategies.

Trianz is recognized for providing its employees with an enriching experience in learning and development through its learning platform, Trianz University. The platform, built on Trianz' next-gen digital workplace solution Pulse, ensures employees upskill and keep pace with the level of technological developments and changing economies. The platform offers round-the-clock access to role-based skill development, leadership courses, practice, industry, and functional knowledge. In addition, the Trianz enterprise network platform Plus enables effective collaboration between teams for enhanced knowledge sharing.

"We are delighted to be recognized as an organization committed to innovation and excellence in learning and development," said Laura Ferracane, Vice President, Global Human Resources, Trianz. "As this is our second LearningElite learning and development award, we are proud to celebrate another terrific milestone. Our focus on innovation and customer-centricity has helped us deliver exceptional value to clients and employees alike. We will continue to invest in our people and technology to ensure that we always stay ahead of the curve."

"On behalf of Trianz, we are thrilled about the recognition for our excellence in providing innovative learning programs," said Sujit Sahoo, Vice President, Human Capital Development, Trianz. "While last year brought unprecedented changes for the company, Trianz' focus remained steadfast on its people, and this award is a testament to that. Our ability to attract skilled individuals and deliver outstanding services to our clients is driven by our dedication to professional growth and building a strong collaborative culture."

"We are honored and humbled to play a role in the recognition of learning and development organizations that are moving the needle in workforce progression," said Ashley St. John, chief content officer and editor-in-chief of Chief Learning Officer. "From the overwhelming number of competitive applications to the high interest and energy of our panel of senior-level judges, our team continues to be wowed by the interest, energy and data generated by this annual program."

Fifty-four winners were announced June 22, 2022, during the 2022 LearningElite Awards Gala. See the complete list of winners here.

About LearningElite

Chief Learning Officer's LearningElite program honors the best organizations for learning and development. For more than a decade, this robust, peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking program recognizes those organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies that deliver significant business results. Developed under the guidance of a group of chief learning officers and senior learning and development practitioners, the LearningElite program utilizes best practices in evaluation to rank the best organizations based upon their impact, size and industries served.

A comprehensive evaluation of learning and development, the LearningElite also recognizes individual companies for their efforts in functional areas, including leadership development, use of technology, executive buy-in, and content development and delivery, among others. For more information, visit https://learningelite.clomedia.com/

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies the digital evolution of companies from strategy through execution. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz works with clients to transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing analytics, digital, cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity technologies. Leveraging a portfolio of digital platforms covering digital workplaces, cloud and infrastructure, and analytics, Trianz helps clients accelerate their transformations.

Trianz portfolio of technologies and services have been rated #1 by a Fortune 1000 client base for five years in a row. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and was recently certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more about Trianz, email [email protected] or visit www.trianz.com

